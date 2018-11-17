Why being a ref has become a very dangerous game

Pat Kelly had been a referee for two years when he discovered just how precarious the occupation could be. It was a junior soccer game in Cork and a player, unhappy with a decision he had made, chose to let him know in the strongest possible terms: he broke Kelly's nose with a punch.

