News Irish News

Saturday 17 November 2018

Why being a ref has become a very dangerous game

Gruelling: Daniel Sweeney had surgery for his horrific injuries
Gruelling: Daniel Sweeney had surgery for his horrific injuries
John Meagher

John Meagher

Pat Kelly had been a referee for two years when he discovered just how precarious the occupation could be. It was a junior soccer game in Cork and a player, unhappy with a decision he had made, chose to let him know in the strongest possible terms: he broke Kelly's nose with a punch.

Many thought the 23-year-old man in black would walk away from the game he loved, but he didn't. He pressed charges against his assailant and as soon as the bruises had faded a little he was back, whistle around his neck, and running up and down pitches for 90 minutes keeping game after game under control.

Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.

Sign In

New to Independent.ie? Sign up

Related Content

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News