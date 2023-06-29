Why an influencers’ all-expenses-paid trip to a Shein fast-fashion factory in China has been dubbed propaganda

The fast-fashion brand is being questioned for using content creators and their platforms to change public opinion about its labour and environmental practices

Fast fashion retailer Shein is once again at the centre of controversy – this time for inviting a group of US fashion and beauty influencers on a sponsored trip to one of its factories in China. TikTok and Instagram content posted by the influencers in June is being called out as an attempt to gloss over a range of issues that the company has been accused of over the past few years including their treatment of workers and sustainability concerns.