-
Why 85 is the new 65 in an ageing Irish workforce
Independent.ie
Working past the traditional retirement age of 65 is becoming a growing trend in Ireland.
https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/why-85-is-the-new-65-in-an-ageing-irish-workforce-37539646.html
https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/article37539155.ece/c5a14/AUTOCROP/h342/Age%20Action%20Ireland.jpg
- Email
Working past the traditional retirement age of 65 is becoming a growing trend in Ireland.
Almost 60,000 people aged 65 and over were listed as working in 2016, an increase of a third since 2011.
Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Sign In