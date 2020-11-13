| 6.1°C Dublin

Who’s afraid of Justice Séamus Woulfe?

Mr Justice Seamus Wolfe photographed in Raheny. Photo: Damien Eagers

Fionnán Sheahan

The wild Atlantic winds whipping in were playing havoc with players heading out for the second day of the Oireachtas Golf Society outing at the Connemara Championship Golf Links.

"The weather was foul. It was howling wind. Jesus, I hit a shot and it barely made it to the ladies’ tee box. I thought the ball was nearly going to come back and hit me,” a player on that fateful day in August recalled.

Holidaying with his wife, Sheena, and teenage children Grace and Alex, in Donegal, Séamus Woulfe travelled down to Galway the night before. Due to the weather, he didn’t even get to finish his round of golf as his group retired to the club house.

