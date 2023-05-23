Wholesale energy prices 57pc lower than March 2022 – but consumers paying 63pc more, Dáil hears

Officials figures show wholesale electricity prices have fallen by 57pc since March last year – but over the same period prices to consumers have spiralled by 63pc, Sinn Fein leader, Mary Lou McDonald, has told the Dáil.

“It’s very clear that big savings are not being passed on to consumers.

"And while big companies’ profits keep rising, workers and families continue to be fleeced,” Ms McDonald told the Taoiseach.

Ms McDonald repeated the story Longford-Westmeath TD, Sorca Clarke, of her party had told the Dáil last week.

This told of a widow unable to pay for a headstone for her dead husband because the money had gone on paying a huge electricity bill, and leaving her now afraid of switching on her light at home.

The Sinn Féin leader said that 12 weeks ago, the Taoiseach had pledged to effect energy price cuts to consumers – but nothing had been done.

Ms McDonald said the experience on electricity prices was mirrored by grocery prices where “meaningless meetings” between ministers and supermarkets produced no results.

“All we seem to get now are PR stunts and no action,” she added.

The Taoiseach told Ms McDonald Government had taken five specific actions to help people and businesses with higher energy bills.

These included the €600 energy payment; VAT at 9pc, which is the lowest rate ever; a €300m dividend from the ESB to help fund energy subsidies; extension of the small business energy grant scheme; and a windfall tax on energy companies which would be in place by September.

Mr Varadkar also said people in difficult circumstances, and struggling with energy bills, could get special welfare payments. He added that grocery prices were now being tackled by the consumer authorities and the ministers responsible for this, Simon Coveney and Neale Richmond, would be holding meetings on the matter soon.

The Taoiseach said energy firms buy electricity on the wholesale market up to a year in advance and he believed price reductions will be passed on in due course. He rejected claims that the Government had not helped citizens under pressure.

“These are practical things that help people in their daily lives,” he said.