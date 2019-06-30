A community have expressed their shock after a two-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Cork.

'Whoever did this should come forward' - widespread shock after boy (2) injured in hit-and-run

Gardaí in Bandon are now investigating the incident.

It is believed a two-year-old boy fell out of his buggy on Oliver Plunkett Street and was hit by a car. The driver of the car did not stop at the scene.

Fianna Fáil Cork County Councillor Gillian Coughlan said there was a sense of shock and anger in the locality.

"It was such a near miss, thankfully the little boy wasn't seriously injured," she told Independent.ie.

"There is anger at the fact the person continued to drive. The Garda appeal has been widely circulated on social media, and people are keen to see whoever did this to come forward."

The councillor then appealed for the driver to present themselves to the gardaí.

"Accidents happen, thankfully it wasn't fatal. But I would appeal to the person to face up to the responsibility, for their own sake they should come forward, admit what happened and then face whatever consequences."

Alan Coleman, and independent councillor, said that it was very shocking event. "For someone to leave the scene when a two year old was hurt, it is awful.

"We wouldn't have fast traffic on that road. It was the main street of the town around 20 or 30 years ago. The street had been closed since two buildings collapsed in December of last year, and to think after it just recently reopened something like this happens."

Cllr Coleman also appealed for anyone with information about the accident to come forward.

It is understood the child had fallen from a buggy on Oliver Plunkett Street in Bandon and was struck by a passing motorist at about 6pm on Saturday.

The car failed to stop after the incident and carried on driving in the direction of Bandon fire station.

The boy was rushed to Cork University Hospital. His injuries were described as not life threatening by gardai.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses and are especially keen to speak to anybody who may have dash-cam footage of the street at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station 023- 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.