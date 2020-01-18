Who wears the pants? A belated leap for Aer Lingus

This time, on Wednesday, the launch was carried live on Twitter. And afterwards, one item of clothing seemed to have everyone talking: a pair of trousers for female cabin crew in a colour that designer Louise Kennedy was describing as "midnight navy".

When the uniforms are worn for the first time next month, it will be the first time in the 83-year history of the national airline that its in-flight female staff will be able to opt to wear trousers, rather than a skirt.

"In 2020," Tipperary-born Kennedy said at the launch, "they should be in trousers."

Smart flies Aer Lingus: Aoife Costello models a new-look uniform

For Mary McAuliffe, who lectures in gender studies at UCD and who says she proudly chooses to wear trousers instead of skirts, the Aer Lingus move couldn't come soon enough. It was one of the last vestiges of women being restricted about what they could wear in the course of doing their job.

"It was very much about keeping women in a particular type of feminine space," she says. "Bean-gardaí- as they were called [until 1990] - had to wear a different uniform. Female soldiers, too. When female gardaí were first taken on [in 1962], it was to deal specifically with domestic and women's issues, such as sexual assault and rape. So they weren't being taken on to deal with, you know, drugs gangs or hard crime or murders or things like that. They were taken on to deal with issues that men were uncomfortable with.

"In the case of Aer Lingus, the cabin crew taken on in the early years represented a certain view of Ireland and a certain type of femininity and it's changed very, very slowly over the years. Aer Lingus is among the last of the cabin crews getting the option to wear trousers. I fly to Canada a lot - and they all wear trousers on Air Canada. It's so much more practical - but I would say that, I don't even think I own a skirt."

Clothing wasn't the only issue that was stipulated for female employees in the gardaí, Defence Forces and in healthcare.

"Your hair had to be a certain length," McAuliffe says. "It couldn't be too short or cropped, because that was seen to indicate masculinity so there was a very narrow type of acceptable femininity in the state - and in many other countries, too."

Larger-size uniforms

McAuliffe says one of the intriguing footnotes of the new Aer Lingus uniforms is how the size now goes up to 26 for women. In the past, she says there was an expectation in certain jobs - including that of 'air hostess' - that women would have a certain body type. "It's moving away from the idea that you have to be a certain weight - and it's always good to see that."

For fashion stylist Cathy O'Connor, the trousers option in Aer Lingus's new uniform range reflects a time where women do not want to be restricted about having to wear certain clothes as stipulated by a business or institution. She says the move reflects the more relaxed dress code that's become commonplace in professional and corporate settings.

"When it comes to corporate wear, it really has loosened," she says. There was once a corporate-style uniform. Now, it's about being very smart and what's in fashion. It's a little bit more individual."

It's reflected in politics, too. "Look at Hillary Clinton. She wore a different version of a trouser suit for all of her [presidential] campaign. It was a clever move from her because it means that the conversation is based around what she's saying rather than what she's wearing.

"And there is more pressure for women when it comes to clothes - although men can find that tricky too when it comes to casual Friday looks and what to wear when they're not in their uniform of suit and tie."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is famed for her trouser suits and O'Connor believes it can help her control the narrative to a degree. "By contrast, there was an awful lot of commentary about Theresa May and the clothes that she was wearing - all that talk about 'kitten heels'."

And, when it comes to heeled footwear, Cathy O'Connor believes there has been a complete sea-change. "Gone are the days when women would have to torture themselves with high heels and stilettos," she says.

"There was a time when they were the only types of heels that were available, but now there are so many lower-heeled options that look really stylish and elegant so you can get that look without any of the pain.

"So much of that has been driven by more casual styles, the fact that trainers have become so commonplace in women's fashion - and acceptable, too."

But while the Aer Lingus move represents progress, there is still a way to go, according to Mary McAuliffe. "You still have schools that insist on girls wearing skirts," she says.

"Some of them have moved with the times and have given them the option to wear trousers, but others have stuck with old ideas about how females should dress.

"Failing to give them a choice is such an old-fashioned way of thinking about uniforms and I think there will be increasing pressure on schools to move with the times."

Aer Lingus hopes it has moved with the times, although few - designer Louise Kennedy included - will be able to predict just how popular the trousers option will be. And if some crew feel that neither a skirt or trousers is for them, Kennedy has come up with a third option: a dress is available for only the second time in the history of Aer Lingus.

Indo Review