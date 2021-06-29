WHO Special Envoy ‘not so keen’ on using Covid-19 vaccine status as requirement to entry

The World Health Organisation's Covid-19 Special Envoy has said he “is not so keen” on the possibility of limiting indoor hospitality to vaccinated people.

With the reopening of indoor dining expected to be delayed until July 19, a number of vaccination certificate options are being considered.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) said the reopening of indoor dining should be delayed as it predicted thousands of cases a day if the Delta variant takes hold in Ireland.

They have not suggested a date for when it should resume.

While a system to allow vaccinated people to dine inside is developed, Dr David Nabarro has said the WHO is “nervous” about such an approach leading to inequality.

Speaking to Newstalk he said: “Whilst I understand people calling for the use of vaccine status to be something that determines whether or not people can get into a venue or country… I myself, in the current circumstances, am not so keen on that”.

Dr Nabarro drew attention to the global inequality of vaccine distribution: “Access to vaccines is so unequal in our world, and I don't want anything to happen that increases the inequalities.”

“If you use vaccine status as a requirement for entry to something, you’re also blocking out an awful lot of people from having any chance of participating.”