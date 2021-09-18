Who said what: the war of words surrounding the ‘partition’ centenary service which President Michael D Higgins is refusing to attend

Controversy unfolded over recent days when it emerged that President Michael D Higgins had declined an invitation to a Church service commemorating Northern Ireland’s centenary.

President Higgins said he declined the invitation due to the title of the event, which included the marking of the centenary of the “partition of Ireland”. President Higgins said it was not a politically neutral title, so therefore decided not to attend.

What ensued was a maelstrom of opinion. Independent.ie has compiled a list of who said what and why, in a story that dominated headlines over recent days:

President Michael D Higgins

“They keep referring to me as the President of the Republic of Ireland - I am the President of Ireland,” President Higgins said. Initially it was believed that this was a reference to the invitaiton to the event.

Mr Higgins later clarified this was not the case. “I may be responsible for causing small confusion and that is that the organisers writing to my office have always referred to me as the President of Ireland.

“The reference to me being a president of the Republic of Ireland is really a remark from the leadership of the DUP."

On the invitation to the event, and its title, President Higgins said: “What had once been an invitation to a religious service, or religious event, had become in fact, a political statement.”

He also said: “If this event is titled as it is and structured as it is, it would present difficulties and that is the beginning.”

Former Taoiseach John Bruton

Mr Bruton initially suggested the President may not have fulfilled his constitutional duties by consulting the Government about the event.

“If he had fulfilled his obligation under the Constitution, which is to take the advice of the Irish Government on this matter, they would have advised him that he ought to go,” Mr Bruton said.

President Michael D Higgins

President Higgins, during a papal visit in Rome, hit back at these comments, saying they were ‘extraordinary’ and suggesting Mr Bruton should withdraw them.

“With the greatest of respect to the former Prime minister, John Bruton is wrong in his interpretation of the constitution.

“I welcome all of the suggestions but I have to take exception, quite frankly, to people who have suggested I have broken the constitution.

“I find it a very extraordinary comment from the former prime minister and a member of the Council of State who has always been treated with courtesy by me.

“And I am sure that Mr Bruton would want to withdraw his remarks.

“It’s up to him as to whether he wants to withdraw the remarks he has made about the President, practically suggesting that the President has behaved improperly,” President Higgins said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney

It transpired that President Higgins’ office had contacted the Department for Foreign Affairs about the event, but they did not issue him any “clear advice” on his attendance.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney had this to say on the matter: “We didn’t give any clear advice to the President in relation to this particular event. I think it’s quite clear from the statements that the President has made in relation to it that he made his own decision. He is the Head of State, he is entitled to make his own decisions on his own diary and the events he attends. I think he has answered for himself on that.

“The Irish Government hasn’t received an invite to the event...but if we do receive an invitation, of course we will give it serious consideration,” Mr Coveney said.

Former Taoiseach John Bruton

Mr Bruton then sent a statement to Drivetime on RTÉ on Friday evening to clarify that his comments on the President were made “before a subsequent statement from the Minister for Foreign Affairs that the Government did have an opportunity to offer advice but did not do so”.

Mr Bruton said he was “happy that this was the case, and the matter was now clarified”.

He continued by saying, “I still believe the President should go to Armagh next month” and that he did not see “any problem with the title of the proposed service” which he said refers to “simple realities, namely partition and the creation of Northern Ireland”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin

Almost lost in the chaos was the voice of the current Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who said he understood the President’s stance on not attending the event.

"I respect the President's decision and I understand where the President is coming from," Mr Martin said.

"I think he has articulated it and he has given his reasons. I will also say that we know that the President has really given a lot of time to commemoration and has taken it really seriously. He has a long-standing commitment to peace and reconciliation on the island."

Church Leaders Group

The organisers of the event itself, who also invited Queen Elizabeth, said the overriding theme of the service was to be “hope”.

“This will be a service of Christian worship hosted, organised and led by the leaders of the Church of Ireland, Roman Catholic, Presbytirian, and Methodist Churches and the Irish Council of Churches,” the letter to the President read.

It continued: “All of these churches extend across both jurisdictions on the island of Ireland. The service will provide the opportunity for honest reflection on the past one hundred years, with the acknowledgement of failures and hurts but also with a clear affirmation of our shared commitment to building a future marked by peace, reconciliation and a commitment to the common good.

“The overriding theme will be that of Hope.”

Mary Lou McDonald

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald defended the President’s decision not to attend.

"The partition of Ireland was a catastrophe for our people and our country," she said.

"The partition of Ireland costs us to this day, holds us back, divides us. Uachtarán na hÉireann has made clear his decision not to attend a commemorative event.

"His decision is the correct one."

Jeffrey Donaldson

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, told Radio Ulster he hoped President Higgins would re-think his decision.

“It is not conducive to the kind of respectful relationship we want to see for the head of state of our neighbouring jurisdiction not to attend a service of this nature,” he said.

He added that through the queen’s visit to Ireland in 2011, she “set a clear example of how to do reconciliation”.

“I think it is a retrograde step and takes us backwards when the President of the Republic of Ireland cannot attend a service of this nature which is being called by the churches,” Mr Donaldson said.

“I think the churches are setting an example here which sets the tone for this service… it’s regrettable that President Higgins is not able to attend.”

Peter Weir

DUP Assembly member Peter Weir wrote to the President, asking if he was joining Sinn Féin and the SDLP in “boycotting” such events, a move which he said “speaks volumes” about Ireland’s “commitment to reconciliation and progress”.

Mr Higgins said that his office will respond to Mr Weir and denied that he is “snubbing” anyone or “boycotting” the event.



