Who killed Michael Collins?

It was the great Irish whodunnits of the century and the suspects have shifted over time. Gretchen Friemann runs through the events at Béal na mBláth and where the finger of suspicion has been pointed

No inquest was carried out after Michael Collins&rsquo; death and the post-mortem report has not survived. Painting by Sir John Lavery Expand
A century has passed since Michael Collins died in an ambush on an obscure back road in Co Cork. Despite decades of scrutiny and research, much of the detail about his untimely and tragic death remains under a cloud of suspicion. Even the weather is contested: was it dull and misty, or did it rain? How dark had it grown? Of course, the supreme question, which has inspired any number of unsubstantiated answers, is who pulled the trigger?

Described as one of the “great Irish whodunnits of the century”, countless rival explanations have been advanced over the years to counter the notion that Collins died a straightforward death; that the man who personified Ireland’s fight for freedom lost his life in a scrappy, ill-prepared ambush that could have been avoided had he acted in a less rash manner.

