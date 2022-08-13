Who killed Michael Collins?

A century has passed since Michael Collins died in an ambush on an obscure back road in Co Cork. Despite decades of scrutiny and research, much of the detail about his untimely and tragic death remains under a cloud of suspicion. Even the weather is contested: was it dull and misty, or did it rain? How dark had it grown? Of course, the supreme question, which has inspired any number of unsubstantiated answers, is who pulled the trigger?

Described as one of the “great Irish whodunnits of the century”, countless rival explanations have been advanced over the years to counter the notion that Collins died a straightforward death; that the man who personified Ireland’s fight for freedom lost his life in a scrappy, ill-prepared ambush that could have been avoided had he acted in a less rash manner.

To be slain by a stray bullet brought the wrong end, it seemed, to such a charismatic leader. Some newspapers embellished more than others but the common element was that Collins went down fighting and died a hero’s death.

Liam Neeson (centre) as Michael Collins in Neil Jordan's 1996 film

Liam Neeson (centre) as Michael Collins in Neil Jordan's 1996 film

But even then, amid the shock, there were hints that his behaviour might have been to blame. According to the Press Association, the commander-in-chief of the Free State Army made a “courageous stand”, yet had he remained in the armoured car, the reporter ventured, “it [was] just possible that he would have escaped death or injury”.

The canonisation of Collins was well under way though by that stage. The Freeman’s Journal proclaimed him “a hero to the end” and said “he met his death like a soldier”. The Daily Mirror told how he fell at the “moment of victory”, just after he and his “gallant little force” had routed about 200 rebels in battle. Before breathing his last, it claimed, Collins whispered: “Forgive them.”

Today, most historians accept that his death was avoidable. Even so, very little can be recounted without courting controversy, as the task of sorting fact from fiction is complicated by a lack of reliable evidence. No inquest was carried out, Oliver St John Gogarty’s post-mortem report has not survived, and the Free State file on his death was destroyed. A significant gap exists between what is passionately believed and what can be proven beyond doubt.

An outline of events can be pieced together by pro- and anti-treaty sources but these are riddled with contradictions and inconsistencies, and are permeable to myth.

There is a tendency, for example, as the late historian Peter Hart noted, for writers to “shroud Collins’ journey south in foreboding”, when at the time he was regularly venturing into dangerous territory, diving into storm centres such as Kerry, Tipperary and Limerick, where anti-treaty forces regularly clashed with pro-treaty or Free State troops. Although his car was attacked in Dublin a week before his death — Collins was not in the vehicle — Hart attributed the episode to “ordinary guerrilla operations against obvious targets”. There “is absolutely no evidence at all”, he wrote, of “any republican assassination plot”.

Emmet Dalton was seated beside Collins in the touring car during the ambush

Emmet Dalton was seated beside Collins in the touring car during the ambush

Others view the events leading up to that summer evening on Tuesday, August 22, 1922 in a very different light. There is a persistent belief that Collins was the subject of an orchestrated assassination campaign and that if he had not been slain at Béal na mBláth, his enemies would have caught up with him at some point. Yet it should be remembered that from the outbreak of the Civil War, the Free State government was uncompromising towards those who challenged its authority, and was willing, as Eunan O’Halpin highlighted in his book Defending Ireland, “to go beyond its legal powers”. Not long before his death, for example, Collins gave the order that in Wexford, “any man caught looting or destroying property should be shot at sight”.

Weary and unwell

After the War of Independence, both sides were well acquainted with the savagery of guerrilla warfare. Already, Collins stood accused — in some quarters — of the murder of his old friend and comrade Harry Boland, who had been killed “resisting arrest” at the end of July.

Was Boland’s death a crushing blow? Was Collins in the grip of a depression when he died, and did that impair his judgment? He certainly had no shortage of woes. The death of Arthur Griffith, co-signatory of the treaty, and the fledgling state’s first president, came on the heels of Boland’s loss. Besides this, he was overworked, weary, unwell and his marriage had been postponed. Under the circumstances, it was perhaps no surprise that Collins arrived in Co Cork in a black mood.

His inspection tour of the Free State’s command had begun on August 11, but was interrupted by Griffith’s funeral on August 16. On August 20, Collins left Dublin to resume the tour, and spent the following day travelling back and forth from Cork city to Macroom, locked in a whirlwind of meetings.

The next day, just after 6am, he left the city in a convoy. Seated beside him in the touring car was Emmet Dalton, an old ally who had stayed with him in London during the treaty talks. Alongside their vehicle was a scout on a motorcycle, an open Crossley tender and an armoured car.

The tour of the West Cork posts brought Collins and his men back to Macroom, and from there they pressed on to Bandon, on a route through the remote valley of Béal na mBláth. Deep in anti-treaty territory, they asked for directions from a sentry working for the Republican IRA, who instantly recognised Collins. After Bandon, they trundled on to Clonakilty, Rosscarbery and Skibbereen, stopping on the way at Woodfield, Collins’ childhood home.

As evening approached and after numerous inspections and discussions with friendly locals, not to mention members of Collins’ family, the convoy headed for Cork. On the return journey they swung through Clonakilty again, and stopped for a second time at Bandon. From there, they shunned the main road to Cork, and turned instead towards Macroom, a more circuitous route, and one that led them back through the valley of Béal na mBláth, where in the encroaching darkness, an ambush party of six anti-treatyites lay in wait for their former leader.

They were the rump of a much larger republican group, but most had left, convinced that Collins’ convoy would not retrace its tracks. At about 8 or 8.30pm, the remaining ambushers, who had stayed to clear the barricade, heard the sound of an approaching motorcade, which sent them scrambling back to their positions.

As the convoy neared the debris on the road, Dalton shouted “Drive like hell” to the driver, but was overruled by Collins, who ordered the vehicles to stop.

At this point, three ambushers managed to scurry back and join the attack. The shooting lasted for 30 minutes to an hour, and when it stopped, there was only one casualty: Collins. He had wandered out on to the road with a rifle, and although the “precise source of the shot” that hit the back of his skull remains a matter of dispute, it was his own decision, as Charles Townshend argues, “to put himself in its way”.

Had he wanted to prove that he was more than a Fleet Street hero? Or had alcohol blurred his judgment? There had been several visits to pubs and hotels that day. In any case, Townshend asserts, “there was nothing to stop the car he was travelling in from driving through to safety — nothing except perhaps his desire to demonstrate that he was truly a fighting man, not a pen-pusher”.

Collins’ death caused profound shock and sorrow, and marked a turning point in the Civil War. The significant impact of his loss, at the age of just 31, goes some way to explain why so many believed, and still believe, that there must be more to the story. Barely had his remains been interred in Glasnevin before rumours and suspicions of a secret treachery began swirling.

Rumour mill

General Macready, who commanded the British forces in Southern Ireland and who oversaw their evacuation after the signing of the treaty, told a colleague that he “had a strong suspicion” that Collins was shot by his own men. “A .303 bullet does not stick in a man’s head at short range!”, he declared.

When Jock McPeak, the machine-gunner of the armoured car, switched sides in the Civil War in November, the rumour mill went into overdrive. A succession of revelations built the case against him for the pro-treaty side: he had joined Collins’ military escort at late notice; during the ambush, the gun had jammed; and many years later, there was speculation that de Valera had paid him a pension.

To anti-treaty supporters, on the other hand, McPeak was seen as a creature of the British secret service; or even part of a joint British-Free State plot. Yet after Collins’ death, anxiety levels in Lloyd George’s cabinet soared amid concerns it would smash the treaty. Not everyone in Westminster shared this pessimism. A few days after the killing, Lionel Curtis, the influential civil servant who helped shape the treaty and the Free State’s constitution, wrote to Winston Churchill, and told of his relief at the news. He believed that under Collins, the new Irish administration would never “have shaken off the habits of conspiracy”.

Among the theories that have clustered around the events at Béal na mBláth, the suspicion that Collins’ demise was the work of one man, de Valera, remains an enduring one. Neil Jordan played it to powerful effect in his 1996 film Michael Collins, starring Liam Neeson as the eponymous hero, and Alan Rickman — then Hollywood’s ‘favourite’ baddie — as de Valera.

Reducing the pro- and anti-treaty divide into a deadly rivalry between Collins and de Valera makes for a good story. And the revelation that Dev was near Béal na mBláth at the time of Collins’ death merely fuelled the fire. His critics dismissed the distress he showed when told of the fatal ambush as the tears of a traitor.

Another who was never to escape suspicion was Dalton. He stood accused of a litany of failures from the comparatively mild charge that he had provided an inadequate military escort through to the “ugliest of all” as Tim Pat Coogan put it: the deliberate assassination of his leader in exchange for “blood money” from the British. Some were convinced that if he had shot the Big Fellow, it was an alcohol-induced blunder, and his erratic behaviour in the years after the Civil War only served to deepen the suspicion.

The Last Post is played at the funeral of Michael Collins on August 28, 1922 in Glasnevin Cemetery. (Part of the Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI collection)

The Last Post is played at the funeral of Michael Collins on August 28, 1922 in Glasnevin Cemetery. (Part of the Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI collection)

Inevitably, much attention has focused on what type of bullet caused Collins’ head injuries, but reports were contradictory. There are rival claims about the entry wound, with some locating it behind the right ear and others his left. Dalton recalled that the shot shattered Collins’ skull, and described a “fearful, gaping” wound at the back of his head. In 1954, however, Gogarty wrote that a ricocheting bullet had caused a “small irregular wound” to the skull, adding that there was no “exit wound”.

Some argue that Collins was killed by a rifle bullet; others contend that it was a Mauser sporting rifle which fired a bullet that would have felled an elephant. Others hold fast to the belief that a round of dum-dum was used.

In a recent addition to the ever-expanding pile of theories, Gerard Murphy has asserted, in his book The Great Cover-Up, that Collins was deliberately targeted and identifies the prime mover behind the assassination at Béal na mBláth as Florence O’Donoghue, the ‘neutral’ IRA man. He maintains that O’Donoghue and other members of the divided Irish Republican Brotherhood had sentenced Collins to death for apparently betraying the Republic.

His argument discounts the evidence of Jim Kearney, an anti-treaty fighter who claimed — controversially to some — that he took part in the ambush. Kearney helped shore up the theory, still regarded as the most popular one, that Collins was killed by Denis ‘Sonny’ O’Neill, a member of the anti-treaty party, and “a deeply religious man”, according to Coogan. He was also a crack shot who had been trained in the British army.

Gretchen Friemann

Gretchen Friemann

A TV documentary by Colm Connolly helped to swing a consensus behind the O’Neill thesis. So too did Coogan’s biography of Collins.

Yet as Anne Dolan and William Murphy highlighted in their recent book Michael Collins: The Man and the Revolution, O’Neill made no mention of his putative role in the killing in his military service pension application, which was made public in 2014.

Speculation about Collins’ death is unlikely to ever fade. He burned fiercely and died young, and the desire to fill the gaps between what is known and what is believed remains irresistible. Hart may be right that Béal na mBláth was “just another ambush of opportunity” but who wants a dull story when a more interesting and exciting one can be conjured?

'The Treaty' by Gretchen Friemann

'The Treaty' by Gretchen Friemann

Gretchen Friemann is author of ‘The Treaty’ (Merrion Press)

This article has been amended on August 13, 2022.