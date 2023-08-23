Who is the US billionaire who owns the Ironman Group which organised tragic triathlon event in Cork?

A 94-year-old American billionaire and his family control the Ironman Group which ran the event in Cork last weekend at which two participants died.

Donald Newhouse and two strands of his family control Advance Publications, the New York-based firm which paid €650m ($730m) just three years ago for control of the booming global Ironman franchise.

His firm is one of the largest privately owned media groups in the world.

Advance not only controls the Ironman Group – which was first sold for €3m in 1990 – but also owns Condé Nast, American City Business Journals, Charter Communications, Reddit and Warner Brothers Discovery.

Condé Nast controls magazines such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker and such leading newspapers as The Star-Ledger and The Oregonian.

The media empire was established by Samuel Newhouse Senior before he passed control of it to his sons, Donald and the late Samuel Jr, who died in 2017.

Donald Newhouse is now estimated to be worth over €10bn and has luxury homes in both Manhattan and New Jersey.

The media magnate is a father of three and a widower, with his wife of 60 years, Susan, dying in 2015.

He is a noted philanthropist and has donated more than €100m to various causes including to a medical research charity and to a New York university to support its media and communications programme.

Advance decided to diversify its interests into the sports and entertainment sector and agreed to purchase the Ironman Group in July 2020.

That purchase of the Ironman Group was for an all-cash value of €650m.

Five years earlier, the Ironman Group had been sold for €580m.

It controls the Ironman and Ironman 70.3 triathlon franchises globally as well as the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon and Epic Series of mountain biking events.

Over one million athletes compete each year in various high-profile branded events run by the group worldwide.

The 2020 sale marked a massive increase in value for the Ironman Group which was first sold for €3m in 1990 and then changed hands again in 2008 for €78m.