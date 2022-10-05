Who is Professor Breda Smyth, Ireland’s new chief medical officer

She has spent much of the past two-and-a-half years fighting the Covid pandemic. Now Professor Breda Smyth faces her toughest challenge as Ireland’s new chief medical officer.

The public health specialist, who has been appointed permanent chief medical officer, has come from the frontline, managing the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground with her colleagues from the west of Ireland during its worst days.

She became interim chief medical officer in July after Dr Tony Holohan stepped down.

But what many will not know about the mother-of-two is that she is an accomplished violinist who performed across the world with Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance. She is married to percussionist Jim Higgins of The Stunning.

As director of Public Health Medicine in the HSE West and based in Galway, Prof Smyth was involved in managing outbreaks, tracking the virus and trying to break chains of transmission.

She is the first woman to become chief medical officer.

Prof Smyth was among a number of regional public health specialists who occasionally appeared at Department of Health briefings, headed by Dr Holohan, during 2020 and 2021.

She was professor of public health medicine in University of Galway and a consultant in public health in HSE West.

She was among the ranks of public doctors who for years fought for consultant status, a campaign eventually won during the pandemic as their role became crucial.

A native of Straide, Co Mayo, Prof Smyth is a graduate of the University of Galway.

A member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) before it was disbanded earlier this year, she would have been involved in decisions surrounding lockdowns, restrictions and advice on face masks.

This coming winter could leave Ireland grappling with a twindemic of a Covid and flu surge.

Decisions will potentially have to be made about scaling up testing and tracing again and whether it is needed.

And there is always the threat of another Covid-19 variant which could make vaccines less effective and lead to more severe illness.

While Covid-19 remains a major public health issue, the role of a chief medical officer cuts across all areas of healthcare and involves providing advice on a range of areas to the Health Minister.

Prof Smyth has already identified chronic diseases, long-term medical conditions that are already putting massive pressure on the health service, as a priority. She wants more emphasis on prevention around lifestyle risk factors.

Following the decision in recent months by Dr Holohan to retire – after controversy over his proposed academic role in Trinity College – the €187,000-a-year CMO job was advertised. Dr Holohan is now in an academic role as adjunct professor in the College of Health and Agricultural Sciences at UCD.

Prof Smyth was invited to join Nphet when it was set up in 2020 due to her background in epidemiology and modelling which involves assumptions and statistics on how infections could progress.

This was important in determining what kind of restrictions needed to be put in place during the pandemic. She said she hoped to bring an understanding of what the public might need in drawing up modelling projections.

She was part of the advisory group, headed by Professor Philip Nolan, that produced possible scenarios for how Covid-19 might spread, affecting hospitalisations and levels of illness, at the beginning of various waves.

Referring to the “meaningful Christmas” of 2020 – when the reopening of the hospitality sector was followed by a surge in cases, despite Nphet’s call for caution – she said scientists’ data was clear that the numbers of cases going into December were not low enough for the lockdown to be relaxed to the extent that it was.

Prof Smyth recalled: ”There was a sense of foreboding, you could say ominous, really, with regards to the lifting of those restrictions at the time.”

Shortly before Christmas, as cases climbed she told people in the west to wear a mask at Christmas Day gatherings, not to share crockery or glassware and to avoid hugs and kisses.

Last year she oversaw the UniCov project which looked at ways of monitoring Covd-19 at third level and preventing the spreading of the virus among students and staff. It included the use of antigen testing before it became more mainstream.

Outside of her work with Covid she is widely experienced: she developed, and was national lead on, the ‘Planning for Health’ project which looked at trends and priorities around demographics, disease and population.

She is also involved in stroke prevention and has an interest in health inequalities and how they affect people’s risk of illness and death.

Prof Smyth has extensive clinical experience and has specialised in public health for the last 16 years.

When she is not overseeing the nation’s health Prof Smyth may be found on stage with her sister Cora playing traditional Irish music, and in 2002, she was nominated ‘traditional musician of the year’ by Irish Music Magazine.