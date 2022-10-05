| 12.4°C Dublin

Who is Professor Breda Smyth, Ireland’s new chief medical officer

Professor who helped contain outbreaks at height of Covid crisis is first woman to take on role 

New CMO Professor Breda Smyth at a Covid press briefing in September 2020. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

New CMO Professor Breda Smyth at a Covid press briefing in September 2020. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Eilish O'Regan

She has spent much of the past two-and-a-half years fighting the Covid pandemic. Now Professor Breda Smyth faces her toughest challenge as Ireland’s new chief medical officer.

The public health specialist, who has been appointed permanent chief medical officer, has come from the frontline, managing the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground with her colleagues from the west of Ireland during its worst days.

