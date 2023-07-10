Who is on RTÉ’s new interim leadership team after radical shake-up by new DG Kevin Bakhurst

All eyes are on RTÉ’s new director general Kevin Bakhurst to see how far he will go to make a clean sweep at the troubled broadcaster.

Today he stood down the old executive board and appointed a temporary “interim leadership team” to run the organisation.

Four members of the old executive management board have been replaced. Mr Bakhurst said there will be a new permanent leadership team “in due course”.

The 10 members of the new temporary board are:

Kevin Bakhurst

Bakhurst began his career with the BBC, where he edited the Ten O’Clock News, and worked as controller of the BBC News Channel and deputy head of the newsroom.

In 2012, he was appointed managing director of news and current affairs at RTÉ and also worked as deputy director general.

He later left RTÉ and worked at communications regulator Ofcom in the UK as group director of broadcasting and online content.

Eimear Cusack

Cusack has worked with Ericsson as Ireland head of human resources. She has extensive human resources experience and joined RTÉ in 2017.

Adrian Lynch

Lynch has been with RTÉ since the end of 2014 and is a former managing director at independent production company Animo Television.

He has worked as channel controller for RTÉ One and RTÉ2.

Deirdre McCarthy

Ms McCarthy was the first woman to be appointed managing director at RTÉ News and Current Affairs last year.

She was instrumental in the growth of radio news programmes including Morning Ireland, News at One and This Week.

Her previous roles included managing editor of regions and she has worked in radio news programmes and politics and business coverage.

Conor Mullen

A graduate of Trinity College, Conor Mullen has worked for Independent Newspapers, Vodafone and Xerox.

He joined RTÉ in 2005 and has held a number of positions in its commercial division.

He has worked in sales and marketing for over 30 years.

Paula Mullooly

Ms Mullooly is a specialist lawyer with 25 years’ experience in media, broadcasting and privacy law.

She was appointed director of legal in 2019.

The government previously appointed her to the Working Group on Defamation Reform, which made a number of recommendations including legislation in 2003.

She has served on the Compliance Committee of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and as chair of the Censorship of Publications Appeals Board from 2004 to 2012.

Niamh O’Connor

Ms O’Connor was instrumental in RTÉ’s 1916 commemorative programming and its Keeping Ireland Alive documentary,

A former member of the RTÉ Editorial Standards Board, she has extensive experience in investigative programme making.

She worked in documentary production as Genre Head for Factual Programmes.

Vivienne Flood

Ms Flood is RTÉ’s head of public affairs. In a statement, the broadcaster said she has taken a lead role in the “design and implementation of the organisation's public affairs strategy including advocacy, public policy, stakeholder engagement and RTÉ's corporate social initiatives and accreditation”.

Mike Fives

Mr Fives joined RTÉ in May of last year as group financial controller. He previously worked as head of finance at Virgin Media Television.

He began his career in PWC, where he trained as a chartered accountant and has held senior finance positions in telecommunications and consumer goods sectors.

Richard Waghorn

Mr Waghorn joined RTÉ in 2012 as chief technology officer.

He previously worked as chief technology officer with the South African Broadcasting Corporation.

Mr Waghorn completed an MBA at Henley Management College in Reading, England, and has a first class honours degree in Public Media and Geography from the University of Leeds.

He spent over 10 years with the BBC as controller of distribution and was a project manager for the launch of Freeview, a digital terrestrial television platform in the UK. He was a board director at Freesat, a free-to-air satellite television platform.