Who is Bono’s half brother Scott Rankin and how did the truth about their relationship emerge?

Bono’s half brother Scott Rankin is one of the country’s most senior civil servants working for Minister Pascal Donohue’s department.

Mr Rankin is a banking expert and Department of Finance employee, who was born as a result of an affair between Bono’s father Bob Hewson Bono’s aunt Barbara.

He was raised in the south-side suburb of Glenageary where he lived with his mother and Jack Rankin.

Bono and his brother Norman were meanwhile raised on the other side of Dublin in Ballymun. However they remained close with Scott, and until the year 2000 they believed they were cousins.

Speaking publicly for the first time about the revelation, Scott said: “I am blessed to have been welcomed with open arms into the Hewson family.”

He told the Irish Times that like Bono, they “felt a strong connection well before we knew we were brothers”.

Scott added that he welcomed the revelation in Bono’s book, as it has been a family secret for 22 years.

“Not all such stories turn out the way mine has and I was fortunate to discover that I had two fathers take an active part in my upbringing,” he said.

According to Scott’s colleagues he is a well-regarded bank analyst, who lives a quiet and private life.

Mr Rankin still lives in Glenageary, now with his wife Clare and their three children.

Their two sons and daughter were educated at the prestigious Church of Ireland Newpark Comprehensive school in Blackrock.

The children take after their father who is a keen hockey player.

While promoting his forthcoming memoir, Bono said that he always felt that Mr Rankin was more than a cousin.

“The truth is with Scott we felt like brothers long before we knew we were. I love Scott and his mother Barbara,” he told the Irish Times.

“I must have known that something was up and I must have held my father responsible for kind of making my mother unhappy in the way kids just pick up things.”

The two were raised as first cousins that lived in separate households at opposite ends of Dublin, with this revelation of the two being brothers only coming to light in 2000.

The discovery of Mr Rankin being Bono’s half brother came to the surface after their father was diagnosed with cancer.

Bono’s mother Iris never knew of the affair - and had died before it had been revealed by the U2 singer’s father.

Bono’s first cousin Trevor Stunt, who’s mother Ruth was Iris’s sister, told the Mail on Sunday tha: “I don’t know whether the other cousins knew but I certainly have known for some time.

“It’s all sensationalised because of who the author is. I don’t think anyone gives a damn one way or the other.”

Bono first hinted at his father and his aunt Barbara’s closeness in his book Conversations with Michka Assayas released in 2005.

When discussing who was there for him after his mother died in 1974, he wrote: “There were two in particular, my aunt Ruth was very close to my mother and Barbara was very close with my father.

“Barbara was quite a romantic figure. She read books. She often interceded with my father on my behalf. And Ruth was a more practical character, the no nonsense of the Rankins.”

In June, Bono disclosed he had a secret sibling during an interview with Lauren Laverne on BBC’s Radio 4 Desert Island Discs.

In the interview, Bono announced that he has a secret half-sibling, who was born following an affair that took place between his father and a ‘gorgeous woman’.

“My father was going through a lot. His head was elsewhere because his heart was elsewhere. It’s a very close family and I could tell my father had a deep friendship with this gorgeous woman who was part of the family and then they had a child and this was all kept secret.”

When the show was broadcast, Bono’s aunt Olive Bryan refrained from discussing the issue in detail with the media.

“This is a new thing that’s come out, so I’d rather not talk about it as it’s far too personal for me. I know about it, but I feel it’s too dear to me,” she told The Mail on Sunday.