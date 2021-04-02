WHO condemns EU’s Covid vaccine rollout as unacceptably slow

The EU, including Ireland, is lagging behind Britain and the US in vaccinating citizens

Europe’s roll-out of vaccinations against Covid-19 is “unacceptably slow”, the World Health Organisation’s European head said yesterday.

Hans Kluge also raised concern that delays in giving shots could prolong the pandemic as cases of variants spread.

Only 10pc of the region’s population have received one vaccine dose, and 4pc have completed a full course, Mr Kluge said.

“The roll-out of these vaccines is unacceptably slow,” he said.

“We must speed up the process by ramping up manufacturing, reducing barriers to administering vaccines, and using every single vial we have in stock, now.”

Europe was slower than Britain and the US, not only to order vaccines last year from companies but also in approving these.

Even once these were approved by the bloc, rates of vaccinations in the EU, including Ireland, have largely trailed behind British and US efforts.

Mr Kluge said new infections in Europe were rising in every age group except those aged over 80, a sign that the vaccinations that have gone to older groups are working but that the stuttering roll-out was leaving younger people vulnerable.

“As variants of concern continue to spread and strain on hospitals grows, religious holidays are leading to increased mobility,” the WHO said.

“Speeding up vaccination roll-out is crucial.”

In addition to tight supplies, squabbles over exports and delays by some vaccine makers, and concerns over the safety of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine after rare clotting events emerged have also curbed vaccination momentum.

Some countries are still not giving the British-Swedish firm’s shots while others, including Germany, are restricting them to the over-60s.

Regulators and the WHO have declared the shot’s benefits outweigh risks and continue to study the clotting incidents.

The EU has asked India to allow it to buy 10 million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine from Serum Institute of India.

The EU wants the doses from Serum, the world’s largest vaccine maker, to offset supply shortfalls from AstraZeneca’s European plants and speed up the bloc’s vaccine roll-out.

Any quick approval of the EU request is unlikely, however, with India scrambling to expand its own domestic vaccination drive, said an Indian government official.

Reuters