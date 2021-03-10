‘Who are you?’ ‘I'm still trying to find out’ admits Taoiseach Micheál Martin in ‘ruff but fur’ interview

The Taoisech did an interview with 'Seamus' Photo: Twitter/Micheal Martin

Taoiseach Micheál Martin faced his toughest grilling yet as he was interviewed by ‘Séamus’ the dog on RTÉ’s Home School Hub.

The puppet put him through his paces asking all the pertinent questions of the day, from are politicians good fun to what type of dog he has.

In the clip shared to his Twitter profile, the Taoiseach can be seen sitting down in an empty classroom with Séamus to discuss the reopening of schools.

He thanked the nation's children for all their hard work this year.

Mr Martin gave special thanks to some of the teachers involved in the children’s programme as well as thanking Séamus for his contribution. To which Sémus responded: “Who are you?”

"I don’t know, I’m still trying to find out,” replied the Taoiseach. “They say I’m Micheál Martin, I’m Taoiseach and in charge of the government."

A ruff, but fur interview by Seamus on the #HomeSchoolHub



And to all the children going back to school, thanks for all your hard work this year! @RTEjr pic.twitter.com/7a77vDAChn — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 10, 2021

Mr Martin then said his pet dog Setanta may be jealous he was talking to Séamus.

When asked if it was true that politicians are “great fun”, Mr Martin responded: “Absolutely.”

The sit-down interview comes as the Department of Education confirmed that all primary pupils and fifth year students will return to school next Monday.





