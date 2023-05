Who are the far-right figures fanning the flames of hate?

Anti-refugee activists have been stirring immigration fears, culminating in last week’s arson attack on a camp in Dublin. Kim Bielenberg meets asylum seekers who fear for their safety and asks what forces are driving hostility against them

Lucas Guimares from Brazil inside his tent outside the International Protection Offices on Mount Street, Dublin. Photo by Frank McGrath

Kim Bielenberg Yesterday at 03:30