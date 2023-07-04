Who are Prof Niamh Brennan and Dr Margaret Cullen, the two women overseeing Government’s RTÉ reviews?

Media Minister Catherine Martin announced the commissioning of a “root and branch examination” of RTÉ following revelations of “shocking governance failures” at the broadcaster.

Two separate reviews will take place and are set to be directed by three-person expert advisory committees.

The committees tasked with a review of governance and culture will be chaired by Professor Niamh Brennan. She will be joined by Dr Margaret Cullen and a third person to be named in the coming days.

Prof Brennan is the Michael McCormac Professor of Management at University College Dublin (UCD) and the founder and academic director of the UCD Centre for Corporate Governance.

She has a history of working on government appointed committees. She chaired the Commission on Financial Management and Control Systems in the Health Services and was vice-chair of the Review Group on Auditing.

She is also the current chairperson of the Audit and Risk Committee of An Garda Síochána.

A former non-executive director of the HSE, Children’s Health Ireland and Ulster Bank, she has held director positions at a number of private companies.

She became a chartered accountant working at KPMG in 1979 and received a PhD from the University of Warwick in 1995. She became a chartered director at the Institute of Directors in 2007.

The UCD academic has spent time in a number of visiting positions at universities across Australia and New Zealand.

Prof Brennan was elected to the Royal Irish Academy in 2020, making her the first business school academic to receive Ireland’s highest academic honour.

She is an Honorary Fellow of The Institute of Directors in Ireland and an Honorary Fellow of the Society of Actuaries in Ireland.

She was previously enlisted by an Oireachtas committee for advice on the financial crisis at the FAI in the wake of the John Delaney loan controversy. In 2009 was appointed by then Environment Minister John Gormley to chair the Dublin Docklands Development Authority and oversaw inquiries into its activities during the boom years, including its disastrous investment in the former Irish Glass Bottle site in Ringsend.

Prof Brennan is married to former attorney general and justice minister, the barrister and senator Michael McDowell.

Dr Cullen is a board evaluation assessor with the Institute of Directors (IoD) in Ireland. She holds a PhD in governance from UCD.

Her doctoral research focused on the role and effectiveness of boards of directors in investment fund governance. She lectures on behavioural aspects of boards at the UCD Smurfit Business School.

She previously held senior positions at the Central Bank of Ireland and JP Morgan Bank Ireland.

In an op-ed piece for the Irish Independent in August 2021, Dr Cullen said corporate governance failures are often caused by the behaviours of directors.

She said: “A litany of corporate governance failures, here and abroad, provide ample evidence that it is typically the behaviours and dynamics among directors that derail the effectiveness of corporate boards, not their formal processes and structures.”

The piece cited research conducted by the IoD in 2021 into boards who had recently gone through an external evaluation. A participant in the research said: “Sometimes, directors are sitting on an egg waiting to crack it. The board evaluation gives them an opportunity to crack the egg.”

Speaking as part of a webcast series released by Chartered Accountants Ireland, Dr Cullen said the “behavioural posture” of a board’s chair is crucial to proper governance.

She said no one person should have “unfettered control” and that a chair must ensure “certain people aren’t dominating discussions” in board meetings.

Dr Cullen established and runs Think Governance, a firm providing training for directors, boards and executive committees. Past clients of Think Governance include Permanent TSB and BNY Mellon, one of the world’s largest investment banks.

A second, parallel review of contractor fees, human resources and other matters at RTÉ will be led by a separate three-person committee.

Speaking at today’s announcement, Minister Martin said: “At its best, [RTÉ] has held up a mirror to Irish society, one that has demonstrated not only the best in our society but one that also revealed its injustices, both glaring and sometimes all too hidden. In doing so, RTÉ has been sustained not only by the tireless work of its staff over the years but also through the trust of the people.

“That trust has been shattered. The independent, root and branch examination of RTÉ I am announcing today is the beginning of our efforts to restore that trust.”