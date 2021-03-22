White-water rafting proposal the latest in a long line of projects that sank without trace

DUBLIN City Council (DCC) has been dealt a huge blow after the Government refused funding of €25.4m for its mooted white-water rafting project in the IFSC.

Amid speculation the proposal is now dead in the water, Minister for Housing and Local Government Darragh O’Brien has said any proposed development for George’s Dock is now a matter for DCC.

Ireland has a colourful history when it comes to ambitious projects that never see the light of day, despite lots of political pressure and often costing millions of euros for initial-stage plans and designs.

Here, we take a look-back at some of the ill-judged projects that those in charge at the time would rather forget.

Bertie Bowl

Unveiled amid much fanfare by former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern in 1999, its official name was Stadium Ireland. That was before a quick-witted scribe came up with the Bertie Bowl – and the name just stuck.

A feasibility study into a national stadium was carried out by PricewaterhouseCoopers and the Fianna Fáil-led government committed to the project, which coincided with the Celtic Tiger years.

The sports-fanatic Taoiseach was the main proponent of the plan. However, he was supported by former Minister of Sport Jim McDaid and Finance Minister Charlie McCreevy.

A suitable site was found in Abbotstown, Co Dublin, and plans revealed an 80,000-seater national stadium alongside a 15,000-seater indoor arena, as well as an aquatic centre with Ireland’s first 50-metre swimming pool.

Originally priced at £280m, this rose to around £350m in 2001 before a civil servant raised the bar by saying it would be closer to £444m.

The Government’s coalition partners, the Progressive Democrats (PDs), were less invested in the project and asked for an independent review to be carried out. Consultants High-Point Rendel carried out the study in 2002 and concluded that the project would cost in excess of £1bn.

Critics rounded on the project, most notably former leader of the PDs Michael McDowell, who described it as a "Ceausescu-era Olympic project”. He said that spending €1bn on a sports campus was not viable when hospitals, schools and local sporting facilities needed funding.

The re-election of the PDs in 2002, and its return to a coalition with Fianna Fáil, signalled the beginning of the end for the Bertie Bowl. The former Taoiseach still references its failure to get off the ground as one of his biggest regrets.

E-voting machines

Clearly the turn of the century was the era for madcap schemes and ideas. Former Fianna Fáil minister Noel Dempsey first suggested e-voting in 1999 and the machines were purchased by former Environment Minister Martin Cullen three years later. Strongly supported by Bertie Ahern, he memorably stated Ireland would become a “laughing stock” unless we stopped using a pencil and paper to record our votes.

The machines were meant to be used in local, general and European elections and were trialled in three of the 42 constituencies in the 2002 general election, in addition to the Nice Referendum.

But an independent commission decided two years later that the lack of a paper trail and security issues meant they could not be used.

After their initial outing, the machines languished in storage costing up to €700,000 a year. A decision was taken in 2007 to move 60pc to a secure storage site at Gormanston, Co Meath, to save money. In June 2012, the Irish Independent reported that the Government had sold the infamous €54m e-voting machines for scrap – for €9.30 each.

Metrolink

The much-discussed Metrolink, with a rail system linking Dublin Airport with the city centre, was first mooted back in 2005 under the Government’s Transport 21 plan.

With an estimated journey time of around 20 minutes and capacity for 20,000 passengers an hour in each direction, the ambitious scheme has been hit by numerous delays.

In 2011, Metro North got the go-ahead from An Bord Pleanála before being deferred and then relaunched in 2015. With a price tag of a hefty €3bn, the revised Metrolink project was proposed to open in 2027. Some progress was made by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, which appointed engineering consultant firm SNC-Lavalin as advisors for the project in March 2020 – before the Covid crisis halted everything.

But the scheme was put back on track recently after a preliminary business case for it was approved by the National Transport Authority last month and put forward to the Department of Transport for inspection.

Nextpolis

This one may still go ahead, albeit on a much smaller scale. July 2020 saw plans announced by a Chinese billionaire Ivan Ko to build a new city for thousands of Hong Kong residents in Ireland, specifically in Co Louth.

Under the plans, up to 15,000 Hong Kongers would relocate to a newly built development called Nextpolis near Dundalk over the next five years on a 50km sq site, making it the country's fifth largest city.

The chief executive of the Victoria Harbour Group (VHG) was said to be searching for a site to relocate Hong Kong residents, on an autonomous plot in one of six Irish sites.

Mr Ko had been in talks with the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs before the Covid lockdown and may have now scaled the project back. He said the group is attracted by low corporation tax among other reasons and the proposal suggests a mixture of Hong Kong citizens and Irish people living on the site.