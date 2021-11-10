White water rafting course for Dublin’s George’s Dock ‘on hold’, city council confirms

Proposals to build a white water rafting course in Dublin’s George's Dock have been sunk for the time being, Dublin City Council officials have admitted.

The controversial project has been halted due to uncertainty over funding.

Dublin City Council has said it has been put on hold, due to a lack of external funding and the expected construction cost that is estimated to be in the region of €25m.

The local authority says the proposal that was first approved in 2019 will be reviewed next year.

In March, the Government refused to fund the facility for which the council sought €19m from the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund, arguing that it would be a major tourist draw.

However, Minister for Housing and Local Government Darragh O’Brien turned down the request for funding from the scheme, which is set aside for the rejuvenation of Irish cities and large towns.

Minister O’Brien said at that time: “Any plans for the further advancement of this or any other proposed development for George’s Dock is a matter for Dublin City Council.”

This was in response to a parliamentary question from Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond, who said he would be “sceptical” of the project and suggested an outdoor swimming pool or lido could be more appropriate and more cost-effective.

He added: “If Dublin City Council can make the case that this is a national sporting necessity, then more power to them. It is back to the council and its councillors now to support it.”

The proposed site is George’s Dock on the North quays, beside the IFSC, and the motion was passed by a majority of 37 votes to 19.

The facility includes a simulated white-water slalom course and flat pool that can be used for rafting, kayaking and canoeing.

It was intended to be a major tourist attraction but will was also to be used as a water rescue training facility for Dublin Fire Brigade and visiting fire brigades from around the world.

The facility would have taken about 18 months to build and take over the now vacant space beside the Epic Immigration Museum.