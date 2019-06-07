White House press secretary Sarah Sanders enjoys late night trad music session in Doonbeg

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and other members of the Trump administration enjoyed a traditional Irish music session in Doonbeg village last night.

Late last night after a dinner hosted by White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney was over, several members of Trump’s team

went down to Comerfords bar in the Trump International Hotel and Gold Resort shuttle bus.

They seemed to be particularly taken by the sean nós singing and a rendition of Black Is the Colour brought the packed pub to a reverend hush and they filmed a banjo solo on their mobile phones.

After midnight, Ms Sanders went to leave and asked on the way out whether she had enjoyed herself during her stay in Ireland, she said she had and that she particularly loved the culture and the music.

She said that many of her family on her mother’s side are Irish.

Online Editors