White collar crime agency hiring more expert staff

The agency that probes white collar crime is recruiting additional experts as it develops its investigative capabilities. Details of the staff being hired by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) emerged after the agency's 2017 Annual Report was considered by Cabinet.

The report gives an update of Corporate Enforcement Director Ian Drennan's review of the structure of the organisation. It notes developments relating to enforcement strategy, capability enhancement and procedural changes relating to criminal investigation. This includes specialist recruitment and the development of a dedicated digital forensics laboratory.

It notes that gardaí are now taking the lead in all criminal investigations. Two enforcement portfolio manager, a further forensic accountant, and a digital forensics specialist were all hired last year.

Two more forensic accountants and two enforcement lawyers are being hired this year. The ODCE is currently probing an alleged data breach at Independent News & Media - the publisher of this newspaper - and is seeking to appoint High Court inspectors to investigate corporate governance issues. The ODCE report highlights the outcomes of trials arising from investigations into two former directors of Anglo Irish Bank.

It's understood it also references the acquittal of the bank's former chairman Seán FitzPatrick on charges of financial wrongdoing and the drawing up of a pending report on failures in the ODCE investigation.

