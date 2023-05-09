Whistleblower who claimed Dublin Airport at risk of terrorist attack now facing ‘termination of his employment’

The Dublin Airport whistleblower at the centre of screening security claims faces “involuntary termination of his employment”, the Seanad has been told.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) is investigating claims made by the whistleblower that standards of screening at Dublin Airport could lead to a terrorist attack.

Independent Senator Tom Clonan appealed to the authority’s CEO, Kenny Jacobs, to not proceed with the termination of the whistleblower’s employment.

He said the whistleblower is a “very senior and very experienced member of staff with decades of experience with security and matters of passenger safety”.

He has raised “systemic failures in the training of the recruited staff”, the Seanad heard.

“I’m also very alarmed to note that the person who made the protected disclosure faces involuntary termination of his employment on Friday,” he told the Seanad today.

“I would appeal to the CEO on the board of the DAA not to proceed with this termination of his employment, it will bring about the perception of corporate reprisal or retaliation on a person of conscience, on a whistleblower.

“This person acted in the public interest and should not be subjected to this type of treatment and retaliation.”

Senator Clonan said “we have moved on” from the times of garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe and his own treatment on blowing the whistle on abuse within the Defence Forces.

He said the Dáil’s transport committee should “summon” DAA executives to come in and answer questions, as they have previously refused to do so as they are preparing for the summer season.

A spokesperson for the airport operator said: "DAA does not comment on the reasons for individual resignations or departures from Dublin Airport."

It is understood an exit interview was conducted with the whistleblower in recent weeks.

The protected disclosure, handed to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan in the Dáil last year, is currently with the IAA.

The minister was warned security screening at the airport is “not fit for purpose”.

Shock claims in the disclosure alleged screening at the airport is in a “critical situation” which leaves possible gaps for explosive devices to slip through and on board flights.