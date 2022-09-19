‘Whingers, moaners and flakes’ – oil exploration boss David Horgan on climate change council and environmentalists

The head of one of Ireland’s most prominent oil and gas exploration companies has called the Climate Change Advisory Council a “quango” full of “flakes”.

David Horgan, chief executive of Petrel Resources, also dismissed environmentalists as “whingers and moaners” using “alarmism” to extract donations from “elderly dames about to pass away”.

He said the Economic and Social Research Institute’s conclusions on climate change were “ridiculous”, lambasted the UN’s expert climate panel as “hysterical” and said politicians were “bandwagoning”.

Mr Horgan is a regular contributor to broadcast and print media and his contributions as an expert on the energy industry have been in demand in recent months as the energy crisis deepens.

He is also a signatory to Clintel, an international ‘climate intelligence’ foundation which believes global warming is natural and not a threat.

It says there is no climate emergency and no need to stop using fossil fuels or change farming practices.

Defending their position, which is completely at variance with the international scientific consensus, Mr Horgan compared them to Galileo and Einstein, whom, he said, were also doubted initially.

Clintel’s declaration has been signed by 1,356 ‘experts’ in various academic and professional fields, 19 listed as being from Ireland.

They include Dr Edward Walsh, former president of the University of Limerick; Dr Brian Sweeney, former chairman of Science Foundation Ireland; Seamus Hughes, operations manager of Progressive Genetics, the country’s largest beef and dairy stud, and Jim O’Brien, a retired engineer who worked for cement makers CRH and set up the Irish Climate Science Forum (ICSF) which runs events for climate deniers and sceptics.

“My experience of Clintel is that they are open-minded, reasonable, intelligent people,” Mr Horgan said.

“Maybe a little bit pale, stale and male. They tend to be older retired engineers. But it’s a group of friends and like-minded people who like to invite speakers and have a rigorous debate and that’s a healthy thing.”

He added: “They come from a long tradition of people from Galileo to Einstein who were dismissed in the media and were very often subsequently vindicated.”

The Climate Change Advisory Council’s 14 members are experts in climate, meteorology, environmental science, zoology, energy, agriculture, transport, enterprise, economics and labour relations.

Marie Donnelly, the council’s chair, said in response to Mr Horgan’s remarks: “The expertise in the council speaks for itself.”

It is hard to judge how much influence Clintel or the ICSF have on public debate here.

Their members lobby politicians and feature on letters pages and in online media comment boxes.

Jim O’Brien, of the ICSF, said he had sought meetings with many government members but was not granted any.

Mr Horgan, who is in Bolivia hoping to mine lithium for electric batteries, said he had not given up hope of oil and gas exploration restarting in Ireland and said the fracking ban must end.

“We’re actually doing more for the so-called green transition than many of the people you cite

“For the last week I’ve been at 5,000 metres, on 15-hour days, sometimes at minus 17 degrees looking for lithium.

“The whingers and moaners on the quangos – how much of their savings have gone into developing resources for a green transition?

“Have they been in a car crash on bad roads in the Bolivian mountains? [He broke an arm in a crash that killed his driver in 2004].

“They don’t do anything. They just talk and whinge and moan and look for subsidies and contributions, but we act.”

Mr Horgan said the deadly drought devastating large parts of the Horn of Africa had no relation to climate change despite the region suffering more frequent, longer and more intense droughts in the last 20 years than any other period on record.

In such places, he said: “The problem is not fossil fuels. The problem is poverty.”

He said fossil fuels could bring wealth to alleviate poverty. Any other version was a “scam”, he said.