‘Whingers, moaners and flakes’ – oil exploration boss David Horgan on climate change council and environmentalists

CEO blasts ERSI’s conclusions on climate change as ‘ridiculous’ and lambasts UN’s expert climate panel as ‘hysterical’

David Horgan claimed the climate council is a &lsquo;quango&rsquo; Expand

Caroline O'Doherty

The head of one of Ireland’s most prominent oil and gas exploration companies has called the Climate Change Advisory Council a “quango” full of “flakes”.

David Horgan, chief executive of Petrel Resources, also dismissed environmentalists as “whingers and moaners” using “alarmism” to extract donations from “elderly dames about to pass away”.

