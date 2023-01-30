‘While the place I inhabit in life grows slowly smaller, my wife Paula stops my heart from breaking,’ says radio DJ Gareth O’Callaghan

This month marks the first anniversary of the biggest comeback since Lazarus in the context of Irish radio.

For years, Gareth O’Callaghan was one of the best-known voices on Irish radio, in particular because of his hugely popular show on 2FM. Then illness brought his radio career to an abrupt end.

“Almost seven years ago I began to realise that I wasn’t feeling well, in a way I had never felt before. It was a rather slowly forming sense of awareness,” he told Independent.ie.

“It wasn’t flu or depression. It wasn’t cancer (prostate or bowel, which had been my first suspicions).

“I got that checked out. No problems there.

“The only comparison I can use to make sense of this unwellness was that I felt as though I was losing my strength, both emotionally and physically; I felt in my mind and body that I was getting old far too quickly.

“Everything was becoming a huge effort, right down to getting out of bed in the mornings.

“I was getting bad dizzy spells at the most unexpected moments. I fell out of bed twice. I even fell out of the bath. Thankfully that morning, quick thinking made me grab hold of the towel rail. That broke my fall.

“Then I went through a phase of misjudging the height of road kerbs, which would usually result in heavy falls. Luckily I never broke or sprained any bones.

“I started to drop mugs and saucepans for no other reason than they seemed to just fall from my grip.

“I have been prone to bouts of chronic anxiety most of my life. Throw a heavy history of OCD into the mixture, and I was on the verge of signing myself into a psychiatric hospital more than once.”

Eventually, O’Callaghan decided to seek medical help.

“Whatever was going on inside my head needed professional help,” he said.

“I eventually threw in the towel and went to see my doctor. During a long and detailed consultation, we ruled out a TIA (mild stroke) and Parkinson’s disease.

“Good doctors can quickly tell what it isn’t, as distinct from what it is. Medical diagnosis is a meticulous process of elimination. I had suspected a mild stroke, because I was experiencing strange feelings down the left side of my body: twitching fingers, a trembling hand, a clumsy foot, a dull aching numbness when compared to the right side of my body.

“So it wasn’t a stroke, therefore it had to be Parkinson’s, which tends to also affect one side of the body in its formative years. But the doc ruled out Parkinson’s because, during the clinical examination, we both observed that my two hands were trembling, not just one.

“For a brief moment, my relief was palpable. Clearly my overactive imagination was making it all up.

“I just needed to get a grip and stop behaving like a hypochondriac. It was at that point that my doctor looked at me over the frame of his glasses and said rather sternly: ‘I need you to see a neurologist.’”

In 2018 O’Callaghan received devastating news.

“Four months later, following weeks of tests and a fortnight in the neurological ward in Dublin’s Mater Hospital, I was diagnosed with multiple system atrophy (MSA). I had never heard of it before. I started googling possible reasons for why I was feeling the way I did,” he said.

“It’s linked to Parkinson’s in its formative stages, in that it mimics many Parkinson’s symptoms while its true identity remains elusive.

“Then it veers off on to its own mad, terrifying trajectory. MSA is incurable, unstoppable and progressive; and just as you’re trying to catch your breath, you’re told it’s also terminal. In short, it doesn’t stop until you’re dead.”

Approximately 300 people in Ireland have been diagnosed with MSA, although it’s thought universally that as many as 12pc of those with Parkinson’s will eventually be re-diagnosed with MSA.

“I don’t always do as I’m told, but that’s because this body belongs to me – not the medical profession. I intend to go down kicking and screaming,” said O’Callaghan.

“As Dylan Thomas often reminds me: ‘I will not go gentle into that good night’.”

He did though have to make difficult decisions.

“As a result of my diagnosis, I decided to quit my full-time radio work that I had loved for over 40 years. It wasn’t an easy decision to make.

“However, I was warned that I could pay a high price by continuing to work in a pressured, high-anxiety-fuelled environment.”

His life, though, was not without its blessings.

“There are many people with chronic illnesses who become isolated, often slowly forgotten, until news emerges years later that they died in some caring nursing home that thankfully became their final refuge. Waiting on the last bus can often be the loneliest place in the world,” said O’Callaghan.

“In 2015, I met Paula. I knew in my heart that evening that I would spend the rest of my life with her.

“We married in September 2020. To say that I love her feels almost like an understatement. It deserves a louder voice because, while the space I inhabit in life slowly grows smaller, Paula has prevented my heart from breaking and from growing tired and joyless. I can honestly say, hand on my heart, she saved my life.

“When we met eight years ago, neither of us had a clue what lay ahead. By the time we married, we both knew only too well what was happening to my health and the difficult road that lies ahead of us.

“My diagnosis, and the slow decline of my own quality of life, has had a serious impact on her. Of that, I have no doubt.” Normally the person’s voice is one of the first casualties of MSA.

Gareth’s voice to date remains unaffected and as a result, he returned to radio last year. Listeners to his popular show on Classic Hits 4FM every Saturday morning will know that he continues to bring the same zest for music to the airwaves.

And he has found a new approach to life.

“I try to live my days and nights now with as little mental clutter as possible; one day at a time. Simplifying the way forward creates a freedom that no amount of money could ever give me. Without that freedom, my life would no longer make sense.

“Whenever I get angry or frustrated because of this bloody illness, I try to remind myself that anger will only feed the speed of the progress and discomfort.

“Anger not only shortens my life, it also increases the level of physical pain that I feel. It’s really not worth it.”

After a domestic accident, O’Callaghan spent Christmas in hospital.

His philosophy of life was probably best captured in a comment he made to me hours before he faced major surgery on Christmas Eve: “There’s a lot worse off in this hospital than me.”

Our next communication came on New Year’s Eve when he found himself in an isolation ward because he had contracted Covid. Tellingly, his primary concern was not for himself but for the elderly patients who were having difficulties breathing.

A week later he was finally released from hospital to “the soft and silent sound of the soul celebrating”.

The cup he wants each of us to drink from is kindness.

“If you can’t be kind, then be nothing. Sadly kindness – despite the high demand – is in short supply these days.​

“But if there’s one rule that has no exception, it’s that we can’t go it alone. We need to be able to reach out to someone and share – as much as we need someone to be there with us on this short journey.”