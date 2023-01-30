| 5.9°C Dublin

‘While the place I inhabit in life grows slowly smaller, my wife Paula stops my heart from breaking,’ says radio DJ Gareth O’Callaghan

In 2015, the broadcaster was diagnosed with terminal illness multiple systems atrophy

Despite his illness Gareth O'Callaghan&rsquo;s voice, to date, remains unaffected and he has Classic Hits 4FM last year after years away. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Gareth O'Callaghan and his wife Paula Expand
Gareth O'Callaghan Classic Hits Eddie exclusive chat Jan 30 edition Expand

John Scally

This month marks the first anniversary of the biggest comeback since Lazarus in the context of Irish radio.

For years, Gareth O’Callaghan was one of the best-known voices on Irish radio, in particular because of his hugely popular show on 2FM. Then illness brought his radio career to an abrupt end.

