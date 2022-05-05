‘While Josh had his limitations, he never let them dampen his spirit,’ – inspirational DIY SOS star Josh Parsons (7) laid to rest today

Just weeks after his DIY SOS episode aired on RTÉ, Josh Parsons (7) who sadly died “in the loving arms of his parents” was laid to rest today.

A ceremony took place in Newlands Cross Crematorium for the young boy, who had Smith-Magennis Syndrome, which is a severe developmental disorder.

Disney songs played throughout the service to pay tribute to the animation fan, including some of his favourites such as You’ve Got a Friend in Me from Toy Story and I Wanna Be Like You from The Jungle Book.

"While Josh had his limitations, he never let them dampen his spirit, he was always smiling and babbling away, getting away with murder, and ready for the next big adventure as he rolled around the house heading for the nearest window,” the celebrant said at Josh’s service.

"He was so lucky to have had such a beautiful home which was adapted to suit his needs by the kindness and generosity of many on the DIY SOS programme recently.

"Josh loved everything to do with Disney, he loved Toy Story, the Lion King and Mickey Mouse.

“Every year on his birthday the family went to Disney World and Josh got the VIP treatment from all his favourite characters."

Josh’s favourite Disney character was Winnie the Pooh, and his family said one of this favourite quotes from the famous bear was “the smallest things take up the most rooms in your heart.”

The seven-year-old died in Crumlin Children’s Hospital ICU, and all the medical staff that helped him over the years were thanked at the ceremony.

Baz Ashmawy, the presenter of DIY SOS, and his team said he was an “inspiring young boy”.

In a statement, they wrote: “Baz Ashmawy, the entire DIY SOS team & community of volunteers, and everyone at Motive Television are devastated to hear of the loss of young Josh Parsons, son to Jen and Glen, who were the centre of our Longwood episode earlier this year.

"Josh was a fighter and an inspiring young boy, and his family did him proud in every step of his tragically short life.

"Our hearts go out to Jen, Glen and Ryan, their entire network of family, friends, and neighbours in Longwood, Co. Meath. May Josh rest in peace."

Josh is survived by his parents Jenny and Glen, his brother Ryan and his grandparents Dave, Audrey, Pat and Noeline.

More than 100 people had volunteered to help revamp the Parsons’ home over the course of the RTÉ programme which aired in April.