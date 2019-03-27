As the EU voted to end season clock changes, Ireland is now left to decide which time-zone they will remain in.

Which time-zone would be better for Ireland? Experts give their view after EU vote

Earlier this week, the European Parliament overwhelmingly approved a measure to abolish the twice-yearly clock change, in spring and autumn, across the bloc.

While the vote is not final, it will form the basis of the next steps to introduce legislation on the issue. Each member state will now decide if it wants to stay on summer time or standard time.

Daylight Saving Time (DST) was introduced in the UK and Ireland in May 1916 as a measure to give workers an extra hour of daylight. Throughout World War II the measure was seen as a way to save energy to assist with the war effort.

DST in Ireland begins on the last Sunday of March and ends on the last Sunday in October. In March each year the clocks are set forward by one hour, providing an extra hour of daylight in the evenings, but resulting in darker mornings. In October, when the clocks revert back to standard time, mornings become brighter and evenings darker.

Following the vote, EU states, including Ireland, must now decide by April next year whether they will choose permanent summer time or permanent winter time.

But which time-zone should Ireland use? We ask the experts...

RSA

They say: Either

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) said that there is no evidence that using summer time would boost road safety.

In 2015, the RSA commissioned a report that examined the potential impact a move to Central European Time (CET) would have on road safety here. The CET time is used widely across Europe and is one hour ahead of Ireland (GMT system). Under CET, the sun would rise and set one hour later than at present throughout the year.

The report, compiled by NUI Galway psychologists Dr Kiran Sarma and Dr Rachel Carey, focused on the impact of Daylight Saving Time (DST) on road traffic outcomes in order to determine if Ireland should move the clocks forward.

Overall, the RSA said that the evidence from the review was inconclusive and cannot be used to support the proposed move to CET.

However, the report did observe that:

While collision risk is determined by multiple factors, there is clear evidence that driver behaviour (human factors) deteriorates under poorer lighting conditions.

Collision data from Ireland also indicated that the risk of RTC involvement is greater during the evening period, compared to the morning period.

The report also highlighted the extent that collision risk is influenced by light, shifting light from morning to evening should have a positive impact on collisions.

However, while light is an important indirect risk factor for road traffic collisions, it is one of many direct and indirect contributory factors.

The report found that the best evidence suggests that human factors are the largest contributory factor to RTCs and injuries. Focus has been on a number of ‘killer driver behaviours’ that include driving while fatigued, drink driving, drug driving, being distracted while driving, speeding, and not wearing a seat belt.

Gardai

They say: Either

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said that speed matters more than light when it comes to fatal accidents on the road.

"You must drive at a speed appropriate to road and weather conditions, volumes of traffic present and likelihood of hazards day and night. These are all vital ingredients which drivers must factor in every time they drive. When drivers ignore these factors, even travelling below a particular speed limit, they could very easily find themselves in a potential crash scenario," A garda spokesperson said.

However, they added that burglaries surge by 20pc during winter months, when daylight hours are at the lowest level, in the absence of effective preventative measures.

Sleep expert

They say: Summer time

Sleep Consultant Lucy Wolfe said that an end to changing time zones would immeasurably improve health and well-being.

She said that while adults can recover within seven to 10 days of the twice-yearly clock change, a child's routine may be severely disrupted, resulting in night-time waking and sleep resistance that can take months to correct.

"The adjustment has a big impact on people's sleep, especially children's sleep as it interferes with their routine. The time change is a concern for parents as it could take weeks or months for their children to adjust their sleep patterns accordinly.

"I think the summer time would be more beneficial all year round, purely because we would have longer and brighter evenings. Even though it would mean darker mornings, I think people wouldn't mind going to work or school in the morning if it means when they finish work it will be brighter. People would be more inclined to spend time outside and do more activities if it's brighter in the evenings and that would have a positive impact on health and mental health."

Energy

They say: Summer time

Energy experts say that keeping the summer time would have economic benefits such as reduced energy consumption because of less need for artificial light in the evenings with a consequent reduction in CO2 emissions.

