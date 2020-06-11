| 10.9°C Dublin

Whether you're a slave trader or a colonial administrator - why most historical statues are living on borrowed time

Kim Bielenberg

The forcible removal of slave trader's memorial in Bristol was inevitable

A statue of Sean Russell, an Irish republican who fought in the 1916 Rising and was a leader during the War of Independence, which Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said may need to be removed. Expand

A statue of Sean Russell, an Irish republican who fought in the 1916 Rising and was a leader during the War of Independence, which Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said may need to be removed.

PA

Whether you are a slave trader atop a plinth in Bristol, or a British colonial administrator on his pedestal in Dublin's Phoenix Park, the life of a statue is precarious.

In recent days, as part of the Black Lives Matter protests, demonstrators pulled down the monument to Edward Colston.