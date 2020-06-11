Whether you are a slave trader atop a plinth in Bristol, or a British colonial administrator on his pedestal in Dublin's Phoenix Park, the life of a statue is precarious.

In recent days, as part of the Black Lives Matter protests, demonstrators pulled down the monument to Edward Colston.

The 18th century figure, who built his fortune shipping African slaves across the Atlantic, was chucked into a local river in Bristol.

DESTROYED: Nelson's Pillar, O'Connell Street, Dublin, March 1966

DESTROYED: Nelson's Pillar, O'Connell Street, Dublin, March 1966

The notorious bronze statue was made by John Cassidy, an Irish sculptor from Meath.

Statues are the ultimate symbols of the ebb and flow of history

The British tend to pull statues down or daub them in paint. Over the decades, we have tended to blow them up, bury them or quietly remove them when nobody is looking.

Statues are the ultimate symbols of the ebb and flow of history, and have been the subject of controversy in Ireland until the present day.

Most famously, republicans blew Admiral Nelson from his pillar on O'Connell Street in 1966 (but the authorities did not lose the head, and have preserved it in the reading room of Pearse Street Library).

Duke of Wellington

Duke of Wellington

Perhaps the Bristol slave trader should also be placed in a museum as a ghoulish exhibit.

Poor auld Nelson suffered the indignity of being replaced by the statue dubbed the "floozie in the jacuzzi", until she herself was moved on.

It is hard to countenance now, but King William of Orange sat on his horse on a plinth in Dublin's College Green for over two centuries.

A guide to Dublin from 1898, said of King Billy: "No statue in the world, perhaps, has been subject to so many vicissitudes. It has been mutilated and blown up so many times that the original figure, never particularly graceful, is now a battered wreck."

Once the Free State arrived, it was inevitable that King Billy would go, and he was blown to smithereens in an explosion in the early hours of Armistice Day in 1929.

The same fate befell imperial warlord Field Marshal Hugh Gough, known as the "hammer of the Sikhs".

After surviving a decapitation, the field Marshal's statue in Phoenix Park was blown up in 1957, an event celebrated in a doggerel verse:

"Neath the horse's pr***k, a dynamite stick

Some gallant hero did place..."

The Duke of Wellington has done well to survive in two of the country's most imposing monuments, one in the Phoenix Park and a second in Trim, Co Meath.

The victor of Waterloo is commonly misquoted as saying of his Irish birth: "Being born in a stable does not make one a horse."

But the "Iron Duke" did describe the Irish as "a nation of scoundrels".

Anyone hoping to remove the Wellington monument would have a hard job. The 205ft monstrosity is made of one of the hardest stones in Ireland, Kilgobbin granite.

The statue of Wellington, atop a 75ft column in Trim, has caused more controversy than its Phoenix Park counterpart.

Wellington may have supported Catholic emancipation, but republicans still hold a grudge. Sinn Féin has expressed disapproval, and in 2011, an unknown republican faction threw a pipe bomb at the duke, causing minor scorch marks.

While Nelson never made a comeback, Queen Victoria has been resurrected.

For decades, a statue of the queen stood in a prominent position above a gable wall at University College Cork, but after independence she was buried in the college President's garden.

The queen was dug up in 1994, and now stands again in the Graduates Room at UCC.

British imperialist monarchs and military figures have not been the only targets of statue vandals. Republicans and nationalists have their fair share of dodgy statuary.

What now for the statue in Newry of the nationalist activist and staunch advocate of slavery, John Mitchel?

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald famously paid homage to the memorial to IRA leader and Nazi collaborator Sean Russell.

Since the first statue of Russell was erected in Fairview Park in 1951, it has been constantly vandalised.

In recent years there have been controversies over religious memorials.

A civilised people does not tear out the pages of its history. It simply turns them over

A statue in tribute to the Sisters of Mercy in Ennis, depicting a kindly nun watching over a mother and baby, was regarded as offensive by some local people given its location next to an Industrial school.

The problem with the removal of statues is deciding where to draw the line.

As the philosopher George Santayana put it: "A civilised people does not tear out the pages of its history. It simply turns them over."

Streetscapes stripped of all historical association would quickly lose their atmosphere. But maintaining a statue of a slave dealer is no more appropriate than erecting one in honour of an Auschwitz concentration camp guard.

Inevitably, the time comes when the statues of tyrants are doomed.