‘When you know you can’t leave that makes it harder’ – Irish in US look forward to visits home

Many Irish citizens living and working in the US will soon be planning their journeys home, as borders open for travel with the EU again.

Ryan McNally (25) has not been able to travel home to Ireland since February 2020.

He is on a H-1B Visa, a temporary visa that allows people to work in the US for a limited period of time, and had been director of social care at the New York Irish Centre for over three years.

“The last time I was home was right before the pandemic. I was very lucky I went home in the last week of February and two days after I got back to New York is when everything began to shut down,” he said.

“It’s been difficult, but I also have to look at it in the other instance, where I’ve always been very fortunate to be able to be here on a visa and been able to come and go.”

The Tyrone man has missed out on many important family occasions and has lost loved ones to Covid-19.

“Everyone’s situation is different, like many people I’ve missed out on many family events. I’ve missed three weddings and my godfather passed away from Covid and another relative, so it’s been tough,” he said.

“When you know you can’t leave that kind of makes it harder as well, while if you knew you could hop on a flight any day it makes you feel a bit better. When you do feel like if you leave you can’t get back, it’s always in the back of your head.”

While US citizens have been able to leave and return to the US, Irish citizens living in the US have not been able to return there if they leave.

“The frustrating fact is there’s so many people here who are Irish citizens but also American citizens and I suppose for some people they don’t really understand that a certain population of Irish are just kind of stuck here so it’s weird in that respect,” Mr McNally said.

“For many Americans they didn’t really fully understand because they’ve been able to travel in Europe and travel into Ireland with no difficulties.”

Vaccinated people will be able to travel between the US and Europe again from November, although there is still no official date for the lifting of the ban.

“It feels like there’s a bit of hope coming but with no official date in place it still doesn’t feel real,” Mr McNally added.

“I’m still holding off, but as soon as they give any dates that’s the first thing I’ll be doing – booking a flight to get home to see everyone.”