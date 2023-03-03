‘When things go wrong, that’s when people step up. It was heroic’ – behind the scenes of the fire at Wexford hospital

Black smoke was already billowing into the sky as firefighters raced to Wexford General Hospital shortly before 4pm on Wednesday while more than 200 patients, several of them very ill, lay in their ward beds.

The blaze, which led to around 90 patients having to be evacuated as part of a massive operation in the coming hours until 2am, had taken hold.

Flames engulfed a rooftop plant room where large machinery is housed to supply services such as oxygen and ventilation.

It soon became clear Wexford fire service needed to mobilise more tenders to the scene and a water tanker.

An early assessment found the fire had spread to a cavity under the roof of the hospital, later leading to its partial collapse, but fortunately it had a compartment floor that prevents the flames from spreading.

It was clear patients in the nearest wards had to be moved without delay, and an emergency plan was rolled out to ensure the safety of everyone.

The busy hospital – which includes a maternity unit and emergency department as well as carrying out surgeries and outpatient clinics – is part of the heartbeat of Wexford town and county.

The alert was sounded and the HSE’s emergency response plan had to kick into action.

“When you simulate these things they are never the same as when they happen in reality,” said Damien McCallion, the HSE’s head of operations.

The National Ambulance Service (NAS) was summoned and it was decided an evacuation plan needed to be activated.

The call went out for more ambulances from the HSE, voluntary services and private providers.

David Hall, of Lifeline ambulance services, got the call at around 4.20pm and was able to send 12 of his ambulances to the scene.

The fire had been brought under control when we arrived

“We work with Wexford Hospital and the Ireland East Hospital Group all the time,” he said.

“When things go wrong, people step up. The fire had been brought under control when we arrived.”

What followed was a textbook response to a frightening scenario, Mr Hall said, adding that it was a “heroic effort”.

Staff told of how the inevitable early confusion and anxiety were replaced by a clear focus to get the patients to safety while not affecting their care.

Checks identified hospitals that had beds and accommodation to admit patients from Wexford and provide the type of clinical care they needed.

As ambulances lined up outside, it became clear some patients could be taken to Waterford, Kilkenny or Cork, but others would be transported to Dublin, including the Mater, St Vincent’s and Crumlin, as well as Navan in Co Meath.

Wexford clinical director Dr Obada Yousif and other medical staff identified the patients who should be transported first, some of whom were critically ill or in coronary care or post-surgery.

Ambulances with critical care facilities were able to take the sickest patients, accompanied by a nurse or doctor, to another hospital where colleagues were on standby for the handover and triage.

Around 30 of the patients, including six from the maternity ward, were sent to University Hospital Waterford and some were sent home.

No one was injured and no one was affected by smoke inhalation.

Yesterday, a spokeswoman said 29 patients remain in the hospital and they may stay and be treated.

An eerie quiet hung over the place yesterday after the previous night’s chaos as engineers assessed the smoke and water damage and an examination took place to see what services could be resumed and how soon.

All surgeries and outpatient care are cancelled today and the emergency department is closed, forcing around 140 patients who normally attend it every day to make the journey to Waterford or other counties.

Around 30 of those patients are sick enough to be admitted, which will lead to more pressure on other emergency departments.

The National Ambulance Service is expected to deploy more 999 resources to the county until the Wexford emergency department re-opens.

The fire is also a setback for patients on waiting lists for surgery or outpatient appointments, just as the hospital was emerging from the winter pressures and the tripledemic of viruses.

Ely Hospital, which provides oncology, endoscopy and other outpatient services, will continue to operate as normal.

The Wexford fire is expected to lead other hospitals to do additional potential fire hazard checks.

A spokeswoman for Wexford General said yesterday there is still no confirmation of the cause of the fire.

She said assessment teams are still inspecting the site to establish the location of the outbreak.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said whatever financial resources are needed will be directed to getting the hospital back up and running.

GP surgeries and out-of-hours GP co-ops are expected to be particularly busy until the hospital gets back to normal.