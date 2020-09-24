‘When that child smiles at you, you can sense that you’re doing something right’

When Paul Hickey worked at a large multinational company, he was invited along to the LauraLynn hospice as a member of the company’s charity team.

“We went out and walked around the site, and we got told about the Butterfly Room,” Hickey recalls. This is, he soon realised, the beautiful and serene space where terminally ill children and their families spend one last special night together before the child passes away.

“To be honest, when I walked in I was completely blown away. The first thing I said was, ‘are you looking for volunteers?’ and I applied right after I left.”

That was nine years ago, and since then Paul, who works in the civil service, has volunteered across LauraLynn in a huge number of roles. He has dressed up as cartoon characters like Tigger and Pluto for family days, celebrated Christmas with young patients, and volunteered at summer camps.

One of his favourite yearly events is the ‘Oscars’, and he visibly swells with emotion and pride when he explains it.

“It’s a very simple idea. One of LauraLynn’s big things is building memories and creating lasting legacies of children, so a few families get selected to make a movie of the child,” he says.

“It gets professionally produced and edited, and we go to the local cinema and basically create the illusion of the Oscars, with limos and VIP rooms. The volunteers pretend to be infatuated fans on the red carpet, we have the paparazzi there and the family gets a chance to come in their best bling.

“Some of those children have passed away, but you can only imagine the legacy that is left for the family,” he says.

The death of a young child is almost too much for most parents to even begin contemplating. Likewise, caring for a child with very complex needs is fraught with challenges.

Yet ask any of LauraLynn’s 170 volunteers, and they will tell you that their time spent on site (or, since Covid, volunteering virtually), is the highlight of their week.

“I see LauraLynn as a very happy place,” Hickey notes. “Their philosophy epitomises that – it’s about making the most of very short, precious lives.”

In his years there, Hickey has seen many young patients with life-limiting illnesses die.

“When you drive into the parkway, and you see the butterflies [released] around the flower beds, you know that a child has passed.

“I do remember one little boy, who passed away a year or so ago,” he recalls, “I got to know him, and you create a bond, even if, unfortunately, you know what the outcome is going to be.

“You become almost part of the family’s life, so you absolutely feel it. What offsets this is what you’ve done for the family.”

LauraLynn’s 170 volunteers, once trained and Garda vetted, work across a number of official roles, from fundraising and transport to admin and site maintenance. Many live near the south Dublin hospice, and want to get involved in a local charity, while others are retired and want to give back to society.

Others might have known a sick child, or lost a child of their own, and can fully empathise in the situation that LauraLynn’s families now find themselves in.

Several volunteers are hands-on with the children in roles that include reading stories, playing music, and arts-and-crafts. Others drive children to their hospital appointments, school, or day centres. Some of the work involves sensory play, calming activities and water-play.

“One of our most unique roles for volunteers is the LauraLynn ‘royal family’, where we try to bring a little Disney magic here,” explains volunteer coordinator Lorna Collins.

“People will play the princess or the queen, and they come to various events, or we’ll put the call into our volunteers for a special visit. We had a family down from the Gaeltacht in Donegal for a therapeutic stay and one of the royal family came in and did an Irish music session in her fairy godmother costume. It really was a special moment.”

Dubliner Kevin Murphy, who works in chemical sales, has been involved in LauraLynn since the early 2000s. At first, he and his family made monthly donations, when it was still named the Children’s Sunshine Home.

In recognition of his work with the charity, he has recently been appointed to the LauraLynn Board.

“We did what we could to help financially, but it was always in my mind that it was this fantastic place,” he recalls. “I just had this warm feeling when I went in there.

“I started off in fundraising, and then the chaplain approached me to start a reading programme in the evenings in the Disability Centre.”

Despite his enthusiasm, Murphy was initially worried about interacting with children with severe medical needs. “I remember thinking, ‘how do you communicate with them?’, but once I started reading, things fell right into place.

“They’re the same as every other child in some ways – they have their tantrums and their moods, and they like their music.”

Volunteering at the hospice is certainly gratifying, but would-be helpers need to be informed on just what they are expecting from the experience.

“We bring them on-site before they sign forms, and we show them what it’s going to be like,” Collins explains. “I quickly learned that would-be volunteers need to do an induction session.

“I tell them the details and what might happen, and how sizeable a commitment it is. Our focus is to bring the lighter side, so if volunteers can come with a sense of humour, a smile and compassion, that’s a good thing.

“It’s not our role to look at the awful sadness – it’s our role to make as many happy memories as possible.”

The volunteer roles are non-clinical, and at end-of-life, LauraLynn’s medical staff and chaplaincy are usually the parties most closely involved with families. Still, it’s not unusual for volunteers to forge a close bond with children.

Working alongside the young adults in the Disability Centre, Mr Murphy has known some of LauraLynn’s young service users, and their families, for close to a decade.

“Some of them have end-of-life care here, and because you’re with them all the way through the journey, there’s a warmth and serenity about it,” he explains.

“I’ve been in other [adult] hospices, and really it’s like chalk and cheese. You couldn’t compare the two. The dignity and the way things are handled in LauraLynn are phenomenal.”

Several volunteers reconnect with bereaved families at special memorial services, respite days or at family days.

“The families get memories to hang on to afterwards,” explains Mr Murphy. “We’ve all gone through bereavement, and there comes a point when other people stop talking about the person [who has passed on]. This is where families still come and their memories are still alive.”

Both volunteers admit that, despite encountering loss and families in challenging circumstances on every shift, they find their roles more rewarding than they ever could have imagined.

“I’m very lucky. It’s a way to say ‘thank you’ that my children have grown up, been healthy and left home,” Mr Hickey reflects. “It makes you feel more appreciative of what you have. You’d often complain about life and pressures, and then you go to LauraLynn and sit with these children and think, ‘what am I complaining about?’

“I think I’m very selfish – I get more out of LauraLynn than I give,” he adds. “Some of the children may not be verbally communicative, but when that child smiles at you, you can sense that you’re doing something right.”

LauraLynn will be celebrating National Volunteer Week from Sept 21-27. For more information on LauraLynn’s services, or details on how to volunteer, visit lauralynn.ie

Online Editors