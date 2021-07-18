| 14.6°C Dublin

When Sinéad O’Connor met Ian Bailey — ‘No one thinks I killed her anymore’

Sinéad O’Connor joined a sozzled Ian Bailey over lunch to hear what he had to say about Sophie Toscan du Plantier and her killer

Stills from Sinéad O&rsquo;Connor&rsquo;s video recording of her interview with Ian Bailey Expand
Sinéad O'Connor and Ian Bailey have lunch Expand
Stills from Sinéad O&rsquo;Connor&rsquo;s video recording of her interview with Ian Bailey

Sinéad O'Connor and Ian Bailey have lunch

Ian Bailey 1

Ian Bailey 2

Ian Bailey 3

Ian Bailey 4

Ian Bailey 5

Ian Bailey 6

Ian Bailey 7

Ian Bailey 8

Ian Bailey 10

Ian Bailey 9

Ian Bailey 11

Ian Bailey 12

Ian Bailey

Sinéad O’Connor

No lawyer I ever hired would put me in a witness box. If anyone knows about being the worst witness for one’s self, it’s me. Truly. So, I’m fascinated by other people who are terrible witnesses for themselves — and Ian Bailey wins a prize in that category. Perhaps he comes second to a drug-fuelled James Brown, interviewed on CNN after his televised police car chase across Georgia and South Carolina.

I’ve often wondered if Bailey’s not-exactly-man-of-the-year persona, coupled with his colossal selfishness and immeasurable arrogance, his daily habit of telling little lies and the point he’s nasty when drunk, has made it easy for him to be painted a murderer for the past 25 years.

He denies killing Sophie Toscan du Plantier and tweets about avoiding “Froggies” while in Bantry market. He gives an interview — clearly designed to disrespect his ex, Jules Thomas — about many “ladies with big bosoms” contacting him now he’s single.

