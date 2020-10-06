When Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions go live at midnight, some counties face a tougher battle than others

When the clock strikes midnight tonight and Ireland returns to semi-lockdown a growing number of counties will have a longer race to run to reduce their Covid-19 rate.

Donegal and Dublin are already in Level 3 lockdowns and previously were the worst hit.

However, Monaghan now has the second worst 14-day incidence rate in the country.

The picture is shifting but the rate of Covid-19 is on the rise.

The test will be how counties in the danger zone can extricate themselves from this risk in the next three weeks.

Progress report

Based on the 14-day incidence the figures for Dublin, which has been at Level 3 over two weeks and Donegal which is in its second week at Level 3, are disappointing.

Up to Sunday the rate in Dublin was 167.1 per 100,000, up from 162.6 per 100,000 the previous day. There are signs of some slow-down but it is still too high.

Read More

Donegal is still in the trenches at a rate of 273.3 per 100,000, a rise compared to 265.1 per 100,000 on Saturday.

The message so far from both these counties is that Level 3 is a very slow burner in terms of driving down the spread of the virus.

The risk is that three weeks at this level of restriction may not be enough for all counties and that the agony for businesses will be prolonged.

Counties on watchlist

Several other counties have over the last week seen their 14-day incidence rate breach the 100 per 100,000 mark. It will make for a tougher hill to climb.

Monaghan has deteriorated and now has a rate 206.9 per 100,000. Other counties which are increasingly in trouble are Longford, Roscommon, Clare, Cavan, Cork and Offaly. An outbreak in a workplace or facility like a direct provision centre can push up figures.

The challenge is to bring it under control as soon as possible to reduce community spread.

But Nphet has pointed to the high level of community spread as a serious worry. The virus is difficult to corner in those cases.

Reversal of fortune

Some counties which had a fall incidence rate are on the rise again, including Mayo, Leitrim, Wexford, Laois, Limerick, Carlow and Louth. Meanwhile, Waterford has managed to reduce its incidence.

The patterns can change over a couple of days but the national picture is one of rising levels of virus.

At an individual county level, however, it is possible to turn a worrying trend around.

There could be a lot more behind lowering figures such as an outbreak being brought under control but much of it comes back to individuals and businesses making a conscious effort to follow the rules.

National mindset

With three weeks of Level 3 restrictions looming – unless tougher measures need to be imposed –there are mixed responses to how well people are ready for what lies ahead.

Much will depend on how well people step up their adherence to the basics.

The Department of Health’s weekly survey has found that just 57pc say they are following recommendations to prevent the spread of the virus. It has fallen to 42pc among the under-35s since August and it is climbing among older age groups.

It is highest among the over-55s. Yet in Dublin overall compliance is still at just 53pc.

Physical distancing

Fewer people believe physical distancing rules are being followed. This has fallen to 40pc compared to 46pc in early August.

Emotional wellbeing

When asked if they experienced enjoyment a lot yesterday just 43pc said they had, a big drop from 51pc in August. There was also a fall in people saying they felt happiness.