When Covid meant nursing home visits had to be through a glass window

Nursing home resident Eithne Myers could only see her daughter and two sons through 'window visits' for many months

Families have recalled the heartbreak of being separated from loved ones in nursing homes during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic when they were only allowed window visits.

Eithne Myers (79), originally from Tallaght in Dublin, was among the elderly residents who could only see her daughter Karen and two sons through a glass window.

“It was a terrible time,” said Karen, who now lives in Kill, Co Kildare, and is devoted to her mother in Maynooth Lodge nursing home.

“My mother has dementia and recognises me but she could not understand what was going on.”

She said it took a toll on her mother's physical and mental health.

The grim days resurfaced after it was revealed in the Irish Independent that Prof Martin Cormican, the former HSE infection control lead and member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), believed it was inhumane to restrict nursing home visiting particularly around end of life.

Ms Myers said, however, she would have liked him to have been more proactive when the visiting rules were being drawn up. She said the support group Care Champions for the relatives of nursing homes residents, of which she is a member, asked him at the time to designate one person to be allowed in the home.

“My mother could not understand why I was standing outside the window on cold dark nights in winter months,” she said.

She got sepsis and also broke her hip during Covid-19 which required a hospital stay.

The ban on visitors to hospitals was another setback but a nurse who was concerned at Eithne Myers’ distress contacted her daughter and allowed her visit for half an hour.

"She was calling for me and the nurse on duty saw her distress and contacted me,” Karen said.

“My mother got Covid-19 last June and she was quite sick but at that stage I was able to visit her. They did not think she was going to make it but she bounced back.”

She said the window visits could last for around 30 minutes but they may have had to be cut short if her mother became distressed

However, the window visits, or visits arranged in a special tent, had persisted for months.

“We had asked that the HSE visiting guidelines allow for a care partner.

This would be one person who could go in to the home and visit with their relative. They could look after their care needs and just spend time with them.”

She said the window visits could last for around 30 minutes but they may have had to be cut short if her mother became distressed.

She said the disruption continued for about 16 months and regrets from health officials at this stage are a little too late for the residents and families who had to live through it.

Her mother is in better health now but the lost time cannot be recovered..

Other families who had a relative in nursing homes have told of not being able to visit a resident who was terminally ill and dying and wondering who was holding the person's hand as they passed away.

The loss of a loved one was compounded by isolation and not being able to say their goodbyes.