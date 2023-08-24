When are the Leaving Cert results 2023 out in Ireland? All you need to know about dates and CAO offers

The wait is nearly over as Leaving Cert results will issue to tens of thousands of students tomorrow, Friday, August 25.

The release date is the earliest since 2019, and while returning to August, it is still not back to the pre-Covid norm of the middle of that month.

The results will be available to candidates on the Candidate Self-Service Portal at 10am. The results will also be available in schools.

CAO Round 1 offers will follow next Wednesday August 30 at 2pm.

Months of waiting was ended when Education Minister Norma Foley announced that the State Examinations Commission (SEC) confirmed the August 25 date, back in May, ending a period of uncertainty.

“This is a significant and very welcome step towards pre-pandemic norms in relation to the timing for issue of results,” she said.

The 2023 date compares with September 7, September 3 and September 2 in 2020, 2021 and 2022, although Ireland still lags behind other countries in reverting to the usual results/offers timeline.

Meanwhile, the minister also announced concessions for Leaving Cert and Junior Cycle candidates in 2024 to take account of the impact of the pandemic on their education.

The class of 2024 will have the same adjustments to assessment as was allowed for candidates in 2023.

The continuing post-Covid delay in issuing Leaving Cert results later than traditional timeline is attributed to a number of factors.

A commitment to this year’s candidates that there would be no “cliff edge” drop from the inflated grades of 2020, 2021 and 2022 requires a post-marking adjustment, which takes time.

Grade inflation across 2020 and 2021 saw average Leaving Cert points rise by 60 and overall results were maintained at this level last year.

This was because of concerns expressed by the class of 2022 that they could have faced unfair competition from CAO applicants using results from 2020 and 20221.

The inflation of 2020 and 2021 is attributed to the use of calculated/accredited grades when teacher’s marks were used as a basis for candidates’ grades because of Covid disruption.

A shortage of examiners to mark the papers has also been a growing problem and has been another reason for delays in issuing results in recent years.

This year, the SEC has ramped up recruitment efforts, with higher pay rates agreed, and it said today that the number of written examiners currently recruited is at a higher level than at this time in 2022.

Results not issuing until September in recent years has meant a delayed start to college for first years, causing serious disruption to both their education and settling in.

One consequence was that two weeks was cut off the first term.

Leaving Cert Analysis 2023 - Maths Paper 2 (Higher)

It remains to be seen now how colleges will respond to this year’s timeline for results/CAO Round 1 Offers and what their start dates for first years will be.

In confirming adjustments to the 2024 exams, Ms Foley said she was pleased to be able to give this clarity and certainty to students

“Thankfully, we are continuing to progress towards normality following the disruption to teaching and learning resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Nevertheless, the impact of the pandemic is not yet in the past. It will have disrupted teaching and learning for the cohort of students sitting state examinations in 2023 and indeed the majority of those sitting Leaving Certificate examinations in 2024 will not have sat Junior Cycle examinations.”

Detail on the adjusted assessment arrangements for every subject/ module descriptor in the Leaving Cert and Junior Cycle programmes will be issued to schools in due course, and schools will be asked to ensure that all students are made aware of these changes.

The announcement has received a general welcome.

The Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU) described the earlier date as “significant win for students and their welfare. The shortening of the waiting period for results will result in less anxiety for all students impacted.”

ISSU also expressed the belief that it would facilitate a less disruptive transition for students into higher and further education.

ISSU welcomed the adjustments to assessment in 2024, adding that it was happy that clarity on this issue was announced before the summer.

Welcoming the adjustments to the 2024 exams, The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) said it must be borne in mind that most students who will sit the Leaving Certificate next year, will not have had the valuable experience of sitting Junior Cycle examinations.

The union also said a deferred sitting for those candidates who have suffered a bereavement or major illness or injury was ”critically important”.

The Irish Universities Association (IUA) described the August 25 date as “a positive first step in bringing the results forward in order to reduce the pressure on students on making timely college or career choices and especially in finding accommodation”.

The IUA added: “It still leaves Ireland’s final school leaving results significantly later than most other EU countries, so it is important that work starts now on bringing this date further forward in 2024 in the interests of our students."

Trinity College Dublin acknowledged the August date as a “move in the right direction.”

However, it added: “We remain of the view that, in the interests of students most of all, the timing has to return to the pre-COVID situation.”