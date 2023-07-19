WhatsApp working to resolve ‘issues’ as outage impacts users in Ireland and around the world

WhatsApp is working to resolve “connectivity issues” that have impacted the messaging platform.

An outage has left users struggling to send or receive messages as chats are not currently updating, a loading wheel is displayed on top of the screen as the app attempts to ‘connect’.

The Meta-owned platform issued a brief statement on Twitter tonight, telling followers: “We’re working quickly to resolve connectivity issues with WhatsApp and we’ll update you here as soon as possible.”

The website Downdetector saw a huge spike in reports of WhatsApp outages at around 9pm tonight, with more than 11,000 reports.

It appears the issue is global and not just isolated to Ireland.

More to follow...