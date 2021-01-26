What’s the issue with the AstraZeneca vaccine and how will it affect our roll-out?

People are clamouring to get the Covid-19 vaccine but how soon they will receive the jab is increasingly uncertain.

The roll-out to over-70s living at home is promised to start next month and this group needs around one million doses before they are fully protected.

But the vaccine supply is nowhere near what we had hoped for. What does this mean for the fight against Covid-19 in Ireland?

Our fair share

A major dispute has arisen between the EU and the makers of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine over its failure to deliver the agreed number of doses. This vaccine is due to be approved for use on Friday and Ireland has been anxiously awaiting the green light, calling this vaccine a “game changer”.

It can be kept a regular temperatures and administered by GPs.

It was also due to be relatively plentiful with around 600,000 doses delivered in the first quarter.

In August, the EU entered a deal for 300m doses of the jab with the option of another 100m. Now it seems supplies could be 50m lower. That in turn means a much smaller share here.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the deliveries here next month will be “at the lower end of the expected range” and will be “considerably lower” in March.

The discussions between the European Commission and the drug company in recent days have been “robust” and officials are fuming.

Missing doses

So where are all of those vaccine doses which were destined for Ireland and the other EU member states going? It is still unclear if it is due to manufacturing problems or whether they have gone to non-EU Britain.

Effectiveness

The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine was embroiled in more controversy yesterday after German media reported that it was largely ineffective in people over 65. This was strongly rejected by AstraZeneca and later contradicted by the German health ministry.

Waiting game

Ireland’s roll-out is set to come under greater scrutiny and it’s time for further investigation into how many people are getting the vaccine, who they are and who has still not received a first dose.

Nobody seems to be in charge despite a task force, HSE officials and Department of Health civil servants being involved in the operation.

The information is still too haphazard, despite efforts to spin the story in some media.

What we do know is that up to last Sunday, 143,000 doses have been administered. It has been roughly split between residents aged over 65 and staff in long-term care homes, and frontline health workers. The two doses are given 28 days apart.

Most have received just a first dose. This week around 70,000 healthcare workers, as well as some residents and staff in long-term care facilities, get their second dose.

Due to outbreaks of Covid-19, four long-term care facilities were not included in this first series of vaccinations on public health advice. Another 120 are not completed due to active outbreaks.

Roll-out plans must be flexible to accommodate unforeseen events and to operate in what is an evolving situation internationally.

The HSE said that due to limitations of vaccine supply, it is not possible to administer a vaccine to all staff at this time. Staff who do not receive the vaccine in the coming week will be included in the vaccination programme for frontline healthcare workers which will continue in February as vaccine supply increases.

In the queue

There are thousands of healthcare staff who still have not received a first dose. It emerged today that all mental health services which provide care for people over 65 years of age in long-stay accommodation have still not received their vaccinations.

Gary Kiernan of the Mental Health Commission (MHC) said many of these centres have not yet received a vaccination schedule from the HSE and have received no assurance about how and when vaccinations will take place. The MHC believes this is unacceptable in the context of the Government’s direction that these vulnerable people must receive a vaccine as part of the first priority roll-out.

The HSE has said that mental health services for people over 65 years of age will receive full vaccination cover before the end of January. The confirmed Covid-19 case numbers continue to rise across the mental health services. As of Friday there were 269 confirmed resident and staff cases, a 44pc increase in confirmed cases since the previous Friday. The MHC was also notified of the deaths of a further three residents in two centres.

Supply chain

Ireland is mostly reliant on Pfizer BioNtech for a supply of doses. It has to reduce deliveries due to upgrading of its Belgium plant but after this week it will be back on track.

In the week of January 15 it delivered 70,000 doses, Last week that reduced to 24,570 doses and this week around 32,760 doses will arrive. Deliveries are set to increase in February and March.

Without the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine our vaccination campaign would be almost non-existent. The only other vaccine approved here is made by Moderna. However, so far it has only delivered a small number of doses.

There are hopes that more vaccines will be approved in the coming months which could improve supply – including the Johnson and Johnson vaccine – but it has still to apply for authorisation.

One thing is certain, the Covid-19 vaccine saga will test our nerves in 2021.