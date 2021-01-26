| 9.2°C Dublin

What’s the issue with the AstraZeneca vaccine and how will it affect our roll-out?

With our level of supply below what was expected, it’s increasingly uncertain when people will get the jab

Discussions between the European Commission and AstraZeneca in recent days have been described as 'robust'. Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

People are clamouring to get the Covid-19 vaccine but how soon they will receive the jab is increasingly uncertain.

The roll-out to over-70s living at home is promised to start next month and this group needs around one million doses before they are fully protected.

But the vaccine supply is nowhere near what we had hoped for. What does this mean for the fight against Covid-19 in Ireland?

