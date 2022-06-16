| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

What’s all the fuss about? Context is crucial to understanding the Dublin Pride and RTÉ falling-out

A Trans pride parade in Dublin city centre. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

Close

A Trans pride parade in Dublin city centre. Photo: Damien Eagers

A Trans pride parade in Dublin city centre. Photo: Damien Eagers

A Trans pride parade in Dublin city centre. Photo: Damien Eagers

Ellen Coyne

Some people may have listened to those four fateful days of Liveline, the ones which led to Dublin Pride ending its partnership with the state broadcaster, and wondered what all the fuss was about.

A lot of people who are mercifully ignorant of coarse online debates about people’s gender identities, who have no idea what a “terf” is, might think the response to a talk-radio discussion is over the top. But context is important.

Related topics

More On RTÉ

Most Watched

Privacy