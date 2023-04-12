What you need to know about the Irish sights Joe Biden is visiting

The American President will start his four-day trip in Belfast, before visiting Co Louth, Dublin and Co Mayo. US President Joe Biden is “very much looking forward” to his Ireland visit, according to a White House spokesman. The president kicks off his four-day trip on Tuesday in Belfast, with his itinerary also including visits to Co Louth, Dublin and Co Mayo. The trip coincides with the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement – and Biden has close links to Ireland.