What you need to know about indoor dining: Six to a table maximum and no time limits

RULES for indoor dining and drinking from next Monday, 26 July, have been set out by the Tánaiste ahead of formal confirmation later tonight.

Leo Varadkar said: “Outdoor dining is as it is now. Indoors will only be for people who are immune, as a consequence of vaccination or exposure to the virus.”

Indoor dining:

- Under the new rules, children can accompany parents.

– People need to show evidence of immunity on arrival, before they take their seats in a restaurant or pub.

– There won't be time limits indoors. There will be distancing between tables. There will be a maximum of six people to a table.

- People will need to wear masks as they walk around.

- There’ll be a stamp mechanism to allow patrons go outside and come back in again.

- There will be an app reader as well for proprietors and owners to scan the Covid Digital certs to check that it is verified.

“That's how it's going to work,” the Tánaiste said at Dublin Castle.

The mask wearing is encouraged because of staff on the premises that aren't fully vaccinated. The Tánaiste said there were already fines available for people who don’t wear masks on public transport or in shops. “

We'll continue to apply those rules, and the regulations around social distancing in restaurants and pubs, just as they applied last summer.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned that pubs and restaurants will need to adhere to the new rules and apply them “not just to the spirit, but to the letter.”

He said: “There really has to be adherence, and personal responsibility. It will require absolute adherence to the guidelines and to the regulations, and require people behaving responsibility.”

The guidelines will issue later tonight, and worked into formal legal regulations in readiness for Monday’s reopening of indoor hospitality, including for wet pubs that had been closed since March 2020.

The moves came after a Cabinet meeting and followed the President signing new legislation into an Act, making it formal law – and distinguishing between the vaccinated and unvaccinated, with the latter group excluded.