What you need to know about Harry Styles’ four opening acts at Slane

Around 80,000 fans will be at the sold-out gig tomorrow.

Four opening acts will take to the stage at Slane Castle ahead of Harry Styles tomorrow including Inhaler, the band fronted by Bono’s son Elijah Hewson.

Around 80,000 fans will be at the sold-out gig that will be kicked off by Mitch Rowland at 2.30pm followed by DJ Annie Mac, Inhaler and Wet Leg,

Here’s what you need to know about each act:

Mitch Rowland

The American guitarist is best known for his work on all of Harry Styles’ solo albums and is credited with co-writing the chart hit Watermelon Sugar.

Normally, Rowland joins Styles on stage as his touring guitarist and also helped pen the tracks Keep Driving and Golden.

He recently told Instagram followers that he is “honoured” to be part of the gig at Slane.

DJ Annie Mac

Dublin-born Annie Mac is a former BBC Radio 1 DJ with almost 45,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Her top track Feel About You boasts over 1 million listens on the streaming platform.

Inhaler

Frontman of Inhaler Elijah Hewson is the son of U2 legend Bono, though the four school friends have a huge listenership all on their own.

With over one million monthly Spotify listeners, their top hits include My Honest Face, Love Will Get You There and These Are The Days.

The band – Josh Jenkins, Ryan McMahon, Elijah Hewson, and Robert Keating – already have two releases, with Hewson previously telling the BBC that having a famous father “definitely allowed a lot of doors to be opened.”

He added: "But I think those doors shut just as fast because some people may have had pre-biases to the band.”

Wet Leg

British band Wet Leg was founded by Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers and boasts almost 3 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Their top track Wet Dream has been played over 70 million times on the platform.

Other big hits include Chaise Longue, Being in Love and Angelica.

Harry Styles performed a cover of their single Wet Dream last year, with the pop duo saying the experience was “really cool.”

Teasdale told NME: "I really wish that we could hear his rendition of all of our songs. It was really all glossy and beautiful. Yeah, it was really fun.”

The majority of buses heading to Slane are sold out ahead of the concert tomorrow, with gates opening at 2pm.

Gardaí have already issued advice and key information that fans should know when travelling to the concert.

Harry Styles: Gardaí release key information video ahead of Slane 2023

An additional three hours should be given to travel to and from the gig.

The gig is completely sold-out and there will be no tickets on sale at the venue.

People have been warned not to travel without a ticket as there will be checks on all approach routes.