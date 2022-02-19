What the Covid work revolution meant for women — and what they want to stay

Before the pandemic, Emma Bolger was travelling to the UK every second week as part of her work for a software company. Lockdown brought that routine to an end. She was also returning from maternity leave as Covid-19 struck. “I was prepared to pack it in if I came back from maternity leave and wasn’t able to work from home,” she says.

As restrictions kicked in, Bolger, her husband Pat and daughter Nora settled into a routine. “We would go to the park, and walk in the sunshine,” she recalls. “On top of that we got to know our neighbours a lot better. I met all the mammies through lockdown and even though the pace of life was slow, it was kind of cosy.

Expand Close Emma Bolger. Photo by Frank McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Emma Bolger. Photo by Frank McGrath

“I was very lucky that my boss was very supportive and told us to do what we needed to do,” she adds. “Employers need to be a bit more like that — they need to trust that the right person is in the job, but that they have to support life circumstances too.”

It is no revelation that Covid-19 was catastrophic for a great swathe of the population. It has also been noted that women bore the brunt of the events of the past two years, with the pandemic amplifying inequalities in terms of payment, work, domestic labour, domestic violence and childcare.

But now there is a case to be made that women might benefit long-term from recent changes in work culture. The figures appear encouraging. The latest Central Bank quarterly bulletin shows that female participation in the labour force has increased by 3.5 percentage points since the start of the pandemic to a record 59.8pc. Over 2020 and 2021, full-time female employment was up by 7pc or 56,000, while part-time female employment rose by 10pc or 34,000.

Angela Burke (angelaburke.ie), a career consultant, says working from home brought benefits for busy parents in particular, once home-schooling ended.

“With a greater focus on work-life balance and without the need for a commute or being present full-time in the workplace, this more flexible transition from work life to home life brings about an opportunity to have it all without the previous sacrifice parents often felt,” she says.

Legislation

The great working-from-home (WFH) revolution isn’t necessarily here to stay, of course. Last month Tánaiste Leo Varadkar brought legislation to cabinet that would give employees the right to request to work from home — but ultimately gives employers the right to refuse.

In short, a lot of dust has been kicked up and it is only starting to settle now.

Jane Downes, author of The Career Book (clearviewcoachinggroup.com) says the pandemic has allowed the new way of working to “firmly bed in”. Bosses who might have feared that working from home would lead to a drop in performance have been shown this need not be the case.

“Employers have no choice but to give greater respect for our non-working lives and this and will, I believe, shake the world of work forever,” she says.

Many women feel more confident that they can achieve a better work-life balance, she adds. Some, like Limerick-based jazz singer Edel Meade, have been able to take advantage of remote learning.

“I was always so busy gigging, doing admin and teaching myself for my own good,” Meade says of her pre-2020 life.

“I don’t want to undermine the seriousness of the pandemic, but when lockdown happened it was like stepping into a new sphere. I had a window of time where I would engage in being an artist in a way I hadn’t before. I took about 15 online courses, and I was able to offer my own classes as a teacher through the California Jazz Conservatory in Berkeley. It presented all these opportunities that may not have been available before.”

Expand Close Freelance book publicist Deirdre Roberts / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Freelance book publicist Deirdre Roberts

In Youghal, Co Cork, freelance book publicist Deirdre Roberts reassessed her work-life balance after being made redundant from her job as general manager at a publisher.

“I had been spending four hours a day commuting,” she says. “Lockdown meant that I wasn’t running around as much, and I was able to allocate that time to studying.”

After doing courses in coaching and project management, she has enjoyed working remotely with authors from Canada, Switzerland and Australia.

“I’d like to think that what came out of the pandemic for employers was that they could see that staff could work from home, and that people are able to juggle being a carer and getting the job done,” she says.

At one stage of the pandemic, Tullamore teacher Nicola Corbet was homeschooling her three children — aged 9, 6 and 4 — while also attempting to teach her own classes online. She also gave birth to her fourth child four months ago, when restrictions in maternity hospitals were still in place, and had to attend many prenatal appointments alone. And yet she says that the past two years of Covid-19 brought positive changes to her life.

“We didn’t have childcare costs during the pandemic, so that [money came in handy]. We got fitter during the 5k [restriction] and I became good friends with the neighbours that I normally wouldn’t have met,” she says. “I will add the caveat that we are so incredibly fortunate — we didn’t lose our jobs or the roof over our heads and we are all healthy.”

HR consultant Eva McDonnell (Perspectivehr.ie), the mother of a 10-year-old and six-year-old, has a number of clients who have altered their working lives.

“Professionally, I’m seeing people who felt life was a constant hamster wheel,” she says. “Personally, I can now collect my kids from school and they can look after themselves for a couple of hours in the afternoon. I also started a master’s.”

But she strikes a note of caution about working from home when others are returning to the office. “From a career progression point of view, I fear that women with family responsibilities who feel that remote working suits them will find the arrangement to their detriment down the line. It’s a visibility thing — if there are meetings in the office, those water-cooler chats are very important.”

Margret Fine-Davis of Trinity College Dublin’s sociology department and author of Women and Work in Ireland: A Half Century of Attitude and Policy Change, says that WFH gives men a chance to take on more responsibilities at home.

“One of the big positives is that it is now more acceptable for men to be at home and work flexibly,” she says. “Prevailing attitudes up until now have not been accepting of men working in this way and men have been so grateful for the opportunity to spend more time with their children... However, working from home has sometimes been disadvantageous to mothers when school and childcare became unavailable. The idea that women had to take care of children, do home schooling and do a full-time job, all at the same time, was an unreasonable expectation.”

Paul Redmond, research officer in the economics analysis division at the Economic and Social Research Institute, agrees that a new working culture must be accompanied by other changes.

“What you had in the pandemic was many women trying to balance childcare with working from home,” he says.

“For this new arrangement to benefit women, it has to coincide with a greater provision of adequate and affordable childcare.”