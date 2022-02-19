| 1.2°C Dublin

What the Covid work revolution meant for women — and what they want to stay

The suspension of the commute gave many women a better work-life balance and the chance to pursue new goals. As the return to the workplace gathers momentum, Tanya Sweeney asks how to keep their pandemic gains

Edel Meade. Photo by Paul McCarthy Expand
Emma Bolger. Photo by Frank McGrath Expand
Freelance book publicist Deirdre Roberts Expand

Close

Tanya Sweeney

Before the pandemic, Emma Bolger was travelling to the UK every second week as part of her work for a software company. Lockdown brought that routine to an end. She was also returning from maternity leave as Covid-19 struck. “I was prepared to pack it in if I came back from maternity leave and wasn’t able to work from home,” she says.

As restrictions kicked in, Bolger, her husband Pat and daughter Nora settled into a routine. “We would go to the park, and walk in the sunshine,” she recalls. “On top of that we got to know our neighbours a lot better. I met all the mammies through lockdown and even though the pace of life was slow, it was kind of cosy.

