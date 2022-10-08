What the Big Tech slowdown means for Ireland's economy

Park Avenue, Manhattan, is synonymous with old money and, increasingly, with new riches. During the pandemic, Facebook moved into a 200,000 sq ft office building on the prestigious street, a sign that even a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic could not stifle the growth of a social media giant that has reshaped our world.

But this week, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, left the Park Avenue office, which it had been leasing for a reported $110m a year. It has other locations in New York, it said, and did not need a midtown address. But tech analysts were quick to see the move as further proof that Facebook is downsizing.

On September 29, its co-founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced in an internal memo, leaked to Bloomberg News, that Facebook would be scaling back by freezing all hiring and would look to reduce its headcount.

Job losses are likely to be handled by individual teams across the world — including, presumably, Meta’s European headquarters in Dublin.

In his own distinct style of communication, Zuckerberg said there would be a plan “to manage out people who aren’t succeeding”. According to the Bloomberg report, he told staff: “I had hoped the economy would have more clearly stabilised by now, but from what we’re seeing, it doesn’t yet seem like it has, so we want to plan somewhat conservatively.”

After 18 years of remarkable growth, it marks the firm’s first significant cutback and comes in the wake of Meta’s first-ever quarterly decline, reported in July. It was the first time that Zuckerberg spoke about reducing staff numbers.

Facebook’s experience is echoed across Big Tech — after years of untrammelled growth, followed by a spike of success that accelerated during the pandemic, Silicon Valley is in slowdown mode. Amid a global economic downturn, rising interest rates and regulatory struggles, many tech firms are slowing or freezing recruitment. There’s an uncertainty that feels almost unprecedented for a still-young tech sector.

Two of the other behemoths, Google and Apple, have been affected. Google parent company Alphabet announced a temporary hiring freeze to take effect from July this year while Apple said it would begin to slow down the hiring of staff, starting next year. Amazon is freezing corporate hiring in its retail business for the rest of the year, according to a New York Times report on Thursday.

New approach: Google has said it will not freeze recruitment in Ireland but plans to slow it down. Photo by Paul Faith via Getty Images

New approach: Google has said it will not freeze recruitment in Ireland but plans to slow it down. Photo by Paul Faith via Getty Images

The impact is likely to be felt in Ireland. Meta and Google alone employ close to 13,000 people here. The huge role the sector plays in the economy was illustrated during last week’s ‘giveaway’ budget when Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe pointed out that a third of the State’s tax revenues come from the corporate tax of 10 multinationals and the income tax of 500,000 workers. While some of those multinationals are in the agriculture/food and pharmaceutical sectors, several are tech firms that employ a large portion of those half-million people.

Already, several major players in the Irish tech sector have been affected by the slowdown, which has been brewing for most of 2022.

In May, PayPal said it was planning to cut 300 jobs in Dublin and Dundalk. Crypto-specialist Coinbase is slashing its headcount by 18pc, including employees at its Dublin office. E-commerce company Clearco said it was closing its Irish operation with the loss of 75 jobs. And Yapstone, a payments platform, warned of potential of job cuts among its 65 workers in Drogheda.

Those working in the tech sector here say it has been obvious for some time that there has been a tightening on recruitment.

Flipdish, co-founded by brothers Conor and James McCarthy, is an Irish ‘unicorn’ — an unlisted company with a valuation of €1bn or more — announced in January that it would hire 700 people this year, but last weekend’s Business Post reported that the food-ordering platform is set to let some staff go. And one of the buzziest of ‘unicorns’ with an Irish presence, Intercom, let go about 20 people in Dublin as part of company-wide 5pc reduction in headcount.

Reversal: Flipdish, co-founded by Conor and James McCarthy, announced a plan to recruit 700 staff earlier in the year but is reported to be set to let some employees go

Reversal: Flipdish, co-founded by Conor and James McCarthy, announced a plan to recruit 700 staff earlier in the year but is reported to be set to let some employees go

In September, ManpowerGroup’s Employment Outlook Survey predicted that recruitment in the tech and IT sector would slump by 25pc this winter, following a period of over-hiring. The poll found that 23pc of tech companies here are seeking to lay off staff.

In his Irish Independent column on Thursday, business journalist and analyst Richard Curran noted that “the mechanics of a tech slowdown are very worrying because the sector has so many high-skilled, high-paying jobs”.

“The real danger is for emerging Irish tech companies,” he wrote. “Some of those in development stage without a revenue stream yet could simply get culled if their backers decide they cannot keep funding them until this downturn is over.”

As publisher of The Currency, the online magazine specialising in business and finance, Tom Lyons keeps a close watch on Big Tech’s presence here.

“There’s a whole ecosystem that has sprung up around the tech companies in Ireland,” he says. “They’ve had a seismic influence on Ireland’s hospitality scene, on its bars and restaurants. If you think back to 15 or 20 years ago, there was no such thing as a pale ale. I certainly hadn’t heard of a flat white.

“[Tech employees] are very well paid and they’ve got disposable income. They’re young. They’re often coming from overseas and don’t have family here and, certainly pre-Covid, they made Dublin more of a seven-day-a-week operation,” he says. “You can go out any day of the week now and find cool places to go to and interesting things to do.”

Lyons believes there will be a “ripple effect” on the economy as a result of recruitment freezes, job losses and pay cuts.

“It will have an impact on nightlife, gigs, restaurants, coffee shops. The timing of this, post-Covid, which has been a tough time for the [hospitality] sector, is bad. There are the cuts themselves, which so far look more like freezes rather than dramatic cuts, but I think that will have an effect on the people working in these companies. They might be more cautious about their spending. If you see one of your colleagues being asked to leave, you’re going to be a little bit more careful to hold on to what you’ve got.”

It is a sentiment shared by a figure who works at Twitter, who asked not to be named. “There are serious jitters out there. For a long time, it felt as though this was a sector that seemed recession-proof but that now really feels like a naïve idea. Like a lot of people working here, I’ve jumped around from one tech giant to the next, always increasing my salary, but there aren’t anything like the sort of job opportunities that were there pre-Covid — or even during Covid, which proved to be a buoyant time, even if we were all working remotely.”

Economist David McWilliams believes the prognosis for Ireland is not good. In his podcast, he noted during the summer: “I have heard from people I know in Silicon Valley that the credit crunch is there. That you cannot get capital. Silicon Valley has gone from [being a place] where any old gobshite with any old idea could get tens of millions of quid. There is no capital there now.

“It has changed overnight. The big issue in Dublin is that loads and loads of the tech companies are laying people off for the first time in 10 years. There has been a total collapse in the optimism of tech — the optimism, the effervescence, the idea that the world is changing.”

Might jobs freezes in tech have one silver lining? There is speculation it could lead to lower rents, particularly in Dublin. McWilliams thinks so. “The increase in interest rates is already having an impact on the frothier end and that is technology. We will see that impacting here because what is keeping rents up are all the high-paid tech workers in town.”

But an estate agent who rents out “executive level” apartments in Dublin is not convinced. “Most of these high-end homes are owned by real estate investment trusts and they are not in the business of lowering rents,” he says. “They’re in it for the long haul and they will keep units unoccupied rather than be seen to lower the asking price. There are prestigious apartment buildings around the city right now that have apartments that have been unoccupied since the pandemic began.”

The estate agent says many overseas tech workers left the country in 2020. “If there aren’t takers for the apartments, which would command a typical rent of somewhere between €2,500 and €3,000 [a month] for two-bedrooms, they’re left empty.”

Professor Bernadette Andreosso of the University of Limerick’s Kemmy Business School is optimistic that the slowdown will not have a grave impact on Ireland’s economy.

“I think what’s going to happen is that firms like Facebook are going to downsize and new firms are going to mushroom,” she says.

“At a macroeconomic, global level, the trend has been for concentration. So the model of the few big actors who tried to seize all the market share is now being jeopardised. I think they were very complacent during the pandemic. They were saying, ‘Oh, great — the world is now this new model’. But it didn’t turn out that way. Now, I think, there’s going to be more room for smaller players to make an impact.”

That positive outlook does not mean that there won’t be a bumpy ride ahead. “Of course, we’re going to have a very painful few months — hopefully not years — to allow from the transition from the old system to something new,” she says.

Prof Andreosso believes any impact on the Irish economy caused by tech’s troubles will be dampened by the strength of other sectors. “Ireland’s food sector is really important and has long been one of the strengths of our economy,” she says. “If there’s a good balance between the different sectors, you can withstand shocks much more easily.”

Edgar Morgenroth, professor of economics at Dublin City University’s Business School, believes the tech slowdown may be a blip.

“Right now, I wouldn’t panic,” he says. “It may be just a few things working themselves out that were stored up through Covid. It’s something that could be just temporary but if it is something that is more sustaining, the question is, ‘Where will the fall-out land?’

“Of course, it is something to keep an eye on because these big companies are very important on the tax side. We know that has given the Government the fiscal space to do things — this budget would not have been possible without the very significant revenue from that sector.”

Google is, arguably, the most significant tech employer in Ireland. It has literally changed the skyline — it’s multistorey Montevetro headquarters is a landmark in south innercity Dublin and the company will be the primary tenant of the large Boland’s Mills development, due for completion in 2024.

It says that its Irish operation will continue to grow. “Our agenda here is still growth,” Google’s newly appointed Irish head, Dubliner Adaire Fox-Martin, told the Irish Independent’s technology editor Adrian Weckler last month. “We’re still hiring engineers, salespeople, technicians.”

'Our agenda is still growth': Google's newly appointed Irish chief, Adaire Fox-Martin. Photo by Dave Conachy

'Our agenda is still growth': Google's newly appointed Irish chief, Adaire Fox-Martin. Photo by Dave Conachy

She was keen to clarify that Google in Ireland were not freezing recruitment. “We’ll be slowing hiring, but not stopping. And I certainly wouldn’t have called it a hiring freeze. We’re being more circumspect, yes. But we’re absolutely still bringing people in. I actually have a hiring target for the end of the year that I need to achieve.”

For now, TikTok, the world’s fastest-growing social media platform, appears to be immune from the winds of change. After enjoying explosive growth during the pandemic, it is planning to push ahead with its plan to increase the number of staff at its Dublin HQ from 2,000 to 3,000. Apple has also announced plans to expand its Cork campus in Hollyhill and recruit more staff.

Some are optimistic that Dublin may be better placed to weather tech’s slowdown than elsewhere. The city has emerged as one of the data regulation capitals of the world, a consequence of how GDPR has been mostly set up around ‘lead country’ regulators. It’s a phenomenon that creates something of a magnet for internet companies, in particular.

“If you’re bringing your tech company to Europe,” Adrian Weckler wrote recently. “Dublin is now the blindingly obvious place to set it up as base of regulation.”