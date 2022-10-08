| 7.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

What the Big Tech slowdown means for Ireland's economy

With Facebook downsizing and others freezing recruitment, there could be a sizeable ripple effect, not least on tax revenues. But there might also be some silver linings

Company first: Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg has spoken about reducing headcount. Photo by Josh Edelson via Getty Images Expand
Reversal: Flipdish, co-founded by Conor and James McCarthy, announced a plan to recruit 700 staff earlier in the year but is reported to be set to let some employees go Expand
&lsquo;Our agenda is still growth&rsquo;: Google&rsquo;s newly appointed Irish chief, Adaire Fox-Martin. Photo by Dave Conachy Expand
New approach: Google has said it will not freeze recruitment in Ireland but plans to slow it down. Photo by Paul Faith via Getty Images Expand

Close

Company first: Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg has spoken about reducing headcount. Photo by Josh Edelson via Getty Images

Company first: Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg has spoken about reducing headcount. Photo by Josh Edelson via Getty Images

Reversal: Flipdish, co-founded by Conor and James McCarthy, announced a plan to recruit 700 staff earlier in the year but is reported to be set to let some employees go

Reversal: Flipdish, co-founded by Conor and James McCarthy, announced a plan to recruit 700 staff earlier in the year but is reported to be set to let some employees go

&lsquo;Our agenda is still growth&rsquo;: Google&rsquo;s newly appointed Irish chief, Adaire Fox-Martin. Photo by Dave Conachy

‘Our agenda is still growth’: Google’s newly appointed Irish chief, Adaire Fox-Martin. Photo by Dave Conachy

New approach: Google has said it will not freeze recruitment in Ireland but plans to slow it down. Photo by Paul Faith via Getty Images

New approach: Google has said it will not freeze recruitment in Ireland but plans to slow it down. Photo by Paul Faith via Getty Images

/

Company first: Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg has spoken about reducing headcount. Photo by Josh Edelson via Getty Images

John Meagher Twitter Email

Park Avenue, Manhattan, is synonymous with old money and, increasingly, with new riches. During the pandemic, Facebook moved into a 200,000 sq ft office building on the prestigious street, a sign that even a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic could not stifle the growth of a social media giant that has reshaped our world.

But this week, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, left the Park Avenue office, which it had been leasing for a reported $110m a year. It has other locations in New York, it said, and did not need a midtown address. But tech analysts were quick to see the move as further proof that Facebook is downsizing.

Most Watched

Privacy