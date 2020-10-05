What moving to Level 5 of Covid restrictions would mean for you

An empty Grafton Street in Dublin in April. Photo: Douglas O'Connor

Level 5 is the most extreme level of lockdown and will see non-essential businesses close and non-essential workers restricted to working from home.

Retail and services

In Level 5 only essential retailers will be permitted to remain open and face coverings must be worn in those places of business.

Hairdressers, beauticians barbers and all personal services must close.

In Level 4 essential retail and businesses that are primarily outdoors only can remain open. All other retail and personal services close, putting thousands of people out of work.

Read More

Pubs, restaurants and cafes

Under Level 5 all pubs and restaurants and cafes will be restricted to offering take-away food and deliveries.

Under Level 4 food can be served outside but only to a maximum of 15 people who are observing social distancing.

Wet pubs

Having only reopened in recent weeks, under Level 4 and Level 5 all wet pubs must close and can only offer take-away or delivery service.

Hotels and accommodation

In Level 5 hotels can only open when providing essential non-social and non-tourist purposes.

A hotel can remain open if is providing accommodation for frontline workers.

In Level 4 hotels can only remain open for existing guests and those guests with essential non-social and non-tourist requirements.

Gyms, swimming pools and sports

In Level 5 and Level 4 all gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools must close.

People can train on their own at home or within 5km of their house. No exercise or dance classes can take place.

No matches or events can take place.

In Level 4, non-contact training can take place but only in pods of up to 15.

Professional and elite sport/inter-county/horse-racing can take place behind closed doors.

Schools and creches

In Level 5 schools and creches will only remain open depending on the current advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

In Level 4 schools and creches will remain open with protective measures.

Universities will move primarily online with appropriate protective measures in place for essential attendance on campus.

Cinemas, museums and theatres

In Level 4 and Level 5 all museums, galleries, cinemas and other cultural attractions will be closed.

They are only permitted to offer online services.

Weddings and funerals

In Level 4 and Level 5 weddings are restricted to six people.

In counties currently in Level 2 – so, all counties except Dublin and Donegal – it would mean 44 fewer people at weddings and funerals than what’s currently allowed.

Read More

Online Editors