What makes Phibsborough in Dublin one of the coolest places in the world? The pubs, the cafes, the people… and Bohs!

Phibsborough: a D7 neighbourhood where everybody knows each other - and everyone outside wants in on it too.

That's according to Time Out Magazine, who named the Dublin area as one of the coolest in the world.

The magazine released its annual list of the top 40 coolest neighbourhoods in the world, and Phibsborough managed to reclaim its spot of 27th, which it previously held in 2018.

While it was replaced last year with the up-and-coming area of Stoneybatter, it’s back again this year - perhaps due to the abundance of hip local businesses.

Take for example the classic restaurant Woodstock, which is undergoing renovations at the moment and will be renamed Monck’s Green. Owner Angela Rutledge spoke about how important the local businesses are for bringing people together in the neighbourhood.

“There’s no community centre as such in Phibsborough,” she said. “Those pubs, and Woodstock and some of the other restaurants around kind of act like the community centre.”

A similar sentiment was echoed by one of the managers of local pub Doyle’s Corner, Tommy Brady. He described the neighbourhood as having more of a rural town feel.

“It’s not something you tend to see in a city, everyone knowing each other. And being from the country, it does have that little country town vibe,” he said.

Despite its proximity to the city centre, Mr Brady said the area has more than enough to keep its residents satisfied and inside its Dublin 7 borders.

“They don’t need to go in to the city because everything they need is here. It’s an extension of Dublin, rather than Dublin as such.”

It wasn’t always like this though: local resident Roxana Pedan said that Phibsborough has come a long way, and that’s thanks in part to the trendy cafes and bars.

“I think the local businesses have really changed it. It’s been quite stark and people wouldn’t really come here. You’d go to town to get your food or whatever,” she said.

“I think they’ve really created a hub for people to connect.”

And of course, you couldn’t talk about Phibsborough without discussing the football team, the Bohemians. The chief operating officer of the team, Daniel Lambert, said the club stands out as it has largely avoided corporatisation.

“We’re owned by over a thousand people. Ordinary men and women. Ordinary backgrounds,” he said.

Mr Lambert also pointed out that the Bohemians are much more than just a football club.

“We have a choir, we have an artists’ group, we have an LGBT sporting group,” he said. “Football is the thing that we do and it's in the name – Bohemian FC – but there’s a lot of people that get involved with Bohs for reasons other than football, and that’s a good thing.”

Sinéad Ring moved to Phibsborough three years ago, and today she was quick to sing the football team’s praises for helping to create a sense of local identity not just through sport, but direct action.

“They also do work with the prisoners in Mountjoy,” she said. “So there’s a real sense in which everyone is kind of working together to make the place a humane place to live.”

Many in the neighborhood said that what really makes Phibsborough so cool is the people that live there. David Doyle, owner of Fadó Antiques, said as much.

“It’s the people that make Phibsborough – we got a great community. Even the Indian community, with all the Indian shops in the area.”

Thomas Kjoy owns the Spice Bazaar in Phibsborough, which along with selling all of the basic groceries, also has a variety of foreign foods, which speaks to the multicultural makeup of the area.

“We have a range of products here, so people of all variations love to come here,” he said. “African, Philippians, Irish people – everybody.”

Online Editors