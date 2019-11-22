What Ireland fans can expect if they follow the Boys in Green on the hunt for European Championship qualification

A scramble will soon get under way to secure tickets for our crucial playoff semi-final – and hopefully final.

The Boys in Green are first heading to Slovakia in the spring, and fans should act fast if they want to get there on the cheap.

Flights to the capital Bratislava, arriving the day before the game – scheduled for March 26 - and returning the day after, were between €200 and €350 today.

However, there are cheaper deals to be found for those willing to transfer.

Slovakia usually play their homes games at the Tehelné pole stadium, located in the north of the city not far from the airport.

Fans could today book one night in a hotel room near the stadium for as little as €65, though elsewhere in the city they could be found for as little as €45.

However, an FAI spokesman said Ireland fans will have to wait until December 20 for final confirmation of the match venue in Slovakia.

FAI officials met with their Slovakian counterparts in Nyon in Switzerland to discuss the venue and ticket allocation for visiting fans.

The spokesman said: “Slovakia have intimated the game will take place in Bratislava, but they have some final checks to make on the ground there before they can confirm it as the venue.

"We have also opened talks with them on the allocation of tickets and will update our fans as soon as we can."

The spokesman said we were guaranteed 5pc of the tickets, but we are negotiating for more.

“Tickets will be allocated to supporters based on away attendance records from the last two campaigns. We will announce the application process as soon as we know our allocation.”

Should we beat Slovakia and if Northern Ireland beats Bosnia and Herzegovina in their playoff, it would be a simple trip up north to Windsor Park for Ireland fans for the all-or-nothing decider on March 31.

But if Bosnia win, fans face a trip with at least one stop off each way, as there are no flights directly from Ireland to the country.

Bosnia play their home games at either the 15,600-seater Stadion Bilino Polje in Zenica or the 13,146-seater Stadion Grbavica in Sarajevo.

The cheapest return flights identified by independent.ie available last night were €241, but with transfers at Frankfurt and Vienna.

Abbey Travel said the details for its package trip to Slovakia will be out on Monday.

Online Editors