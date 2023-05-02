What if Stephen’s Green became Palm Park?: Mock protest highlights damage of palm oil plantations

Members of the Irish Coalition for Business and Human Rights. Photo: Mark Stedman

Dubliners were today asked to imagine how they would feel if their beloved St Stephen’s Green was dug up for a palm oil plantation.

A human rights coalition staged a mock demonstration against the fictitious plans to highlight how the palm oil industry destroys nature and communities.

The satirical protest comes ahead of a key vote in the European Parliament when Irish MEPs will have a chance to push through laws that would force firms to think twice about where they source raw materials and ingredients for their products.

Some 20 human rights groups, overseas development organisations, trade unions and academic research teams who are part of the Irish Coalition for Business and Human Rights (ICBHR) took part in the demonstration.

They marched under a banner urging ‘Don’t Dig Up the Green’ and pledged to defy plans by ‘Sham Palm Industries Ltd’ to create a five-acre palm oil plantation in the Dublin city centre park.

Trócaire chief executive Caoimhe de Barra said St Stephen’s Green was safe as anyone could see it would be absurd to site a commercial palm oil operation there.

“But what’s even more absurd is that many of the communities we work with around the world are under attack, being forced out of their homes and are losing their land, all to satiate the global demand for palm oil,” she said.

Palm oil is used in many everyday foods and toiletries and it is a lucrative commodity for multinational agribusiness companies but its success in replacing more sustainable plant oils comes at a huge price for others.

“Demand for palm oil is causing significant environmental damage around the world, including mass deforestation and species loss,” said Jim Clarken of Oxfam Ireland.

“This is happening against the backdrop of an out-of-control climate crisis. We wouldn’t let this reckless behaviour by corporations happen in St. Stephen’s Green or anywhere in Ireland and we can’t let it happen elsewhere in our world.”

Palm oil plantations have taken over huge tracts of lands in South East Asia and Central and South America, destroying crucial forests and pushing small farmers off their holdings.

In Central America, communities that tried to resist have suffered intimidation, violence and murder.

“Our tongue-in-cheek stunt today is intended to raise a really serious issue,” said Sorcha Tunney, coordinator of the ICBHR.

“Later this month our MEPs will have the chance to vote in the European Parliament to introduce historic new human rights and sustainability rules for corporations.

“We are calling on our Irish MEPs to make sure these rules are strong and effective. We need to prevent human rights and environmental damage, not just connected to palm oil, but across all sectors, whether related to garments, mining, or modern slavery.”