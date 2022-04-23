What if Dev had died instead of Collins: an alternative history

Ever since 1922, and particularly now that the centenary of the Civil War is upon us, historians have tried to imagine how differently the Irish 20th century might have looked if Éamon de Valera had not been killed in the early weeks of the conflict. Although widely controversial and at times fatally hypnotised by his own rhetoric, Dev had a charisma, a common touch and a widespread appeal that many say Michael Collins lacked. Now an intriguing new book by emeritus professor of history Norman McIntyre examines Collins’ long career and asks if de Valera, had he lived, would have done things differently in the period 1922-45.

The Irish Civil War

One hundred years ago, on Good Friday 1922, forces led by Rory O’Connor and opposed to the Anglo-Irish Treaty of 1921 seized control of the Four Courts, Ireland’s principal seat of justice. Three months earlier, in January, Éamon de Valera, president of the Irish Republic, had walked out of Dáil Éireann rather than accept the majority vote that ratified the treaty. O’Connor, a diehard supporter of de Valera, was now challenging the fledgling Irish Free State’s ability to enforce law and order.

In the weeks that followed the illegal occupation, despite entreaties by Michael Collins, chairman of the provisional government, his recent comrades in arms refused to stand down. At the end of June, Collins assumed direct control of the Irish Army and ordered the bombardment of the Four Courts. O’Connor and his troops surrendered, but the Irish Civil War had begun.

Five weeks later, on August 12, in a development that stunned the country, Éamon de Valera and General Liam Lynch, the principal leaders of the anti-treaty side known as Irregulars, were ambushed by government forces outside Macroom, Co Cork. Both died.

Allies: Éamon de Valera and Michael Collins before their political falling-out. Photo: Old Ireland in Colour/National Library/image edited by the Irish Independent

Allies: Éamon de Valera and Michael Collins before their political falling-out. Photo: Old Ireland in Colour/National Library/image edited by the Irish Independent

After Macroom

The ambush was followed by claims that Collins had planned a trap. He was accused of having been in the vicinity of Macroom the day before, something he always denied. In Dublin, half a million people lined the streets for de Valera’s funeral and at Glasnevin Cemetery, Collins delivered a graveside oration imploring the anti-treaty side to lay down their arms. Three weeks later, the Irregulars surrendered.

“Dev’s vision had inspired the Irregulars and without him their will to continue perished,” McIntyre writes. “De Valera’s untimely death probably ensured the country was spared the intense and possibly generational bitterness that a long civil war would have engendered.”

Building the Free State

After the surrender, Collins was the undisputed leader of the Free State, aged just 32. Handsome and popular, although cold-blooded and ruthless, he set out to build the nation on his own terms. He began a rapprochement with the Irregulars, of whom 10,000 were imprisoned. In early 1923, he declared an amnesty for all political prisoners, despite strenuous objections from within his own cabinet. Foremost among the dissenters was Kevin O’Higgins, the hardline minister for justice. O’Higgins, once Collins’ closest ally, had privately complained about his presidential style of government, which he claimed led to cabinet decisions being ignored.

O’Higgins protests went unheard and in March 1923 he walked out of government with his supporters to form a new, right-of-centre party, Anois Inniu. Despite this setback, Collins continued to hold a majority in the Dáil and, in a gesture of reconciliation to the Civil War rebels appointed Rory O’Connor as parliamentary secretary to the minister for local government.

The New Treaty

In 1924, Collins announced his intention to renegotiate the Anglo-Irish Treaty. Since 1921, Britain had retained access to three deep-water Irish ports, Berehaven, Spike Island and Lough Swilly. Collins, aware of the attraction of further Irish ports to the Royal Navy, conveyed to ,chancellor of the exchequer Winston Churchill that, under certain conditions, the Free State could be amenable to granting Britain additional ports access. Foremost in Collins’ mind was the Irish border, which he knew to be of lesser importance to the UK than British naval security. Churchill, who had enjoyed a warm relationship with Collins since 1921, agreed to discussions.

British wartime leader Winston Churchill. Photo via Getty

British wartime leader Winston Churchill. Photo via Getty

Following three months of negotiations in London, and despite massive rallies in Belfast by outraged unionists and the declaration of a new Ulster Covenant, a replacement Anglo-Irish Treaty, known as the New Treaty, was signed in Downing Street on March 2, 1925. Its principal clauses were:

1. The Boundary Commission proposed in the 1921 treaty was scrapped.

2. The Royal Navy was granted access to the additional Irish ports of Carlingford, Dublin, Rosslare, Waterford, Cork, Bantry and Galway.

3. Nine electoral ‘Catholic’ districts of counties Fermanagh and Tyrone, plus the city of Londonderry, became British protectorates, distinct from Northern Ireland and under the day-to-day rule of the Free State. These districts were: Strabane, Omagh, Fermanagh, Dungannon, Armagh, Newry and Mourne, and Londonderry, which became known as Derry. A plebiscite, at a date to be decided, would allow these districts to decide their political allegiance.

4. Protestants who lived in the new protectorate were offered a free grant of lands and property in Canada, Rhodesia or New Zealand.

5. Ireland would be granted the status of a republic within 10 years.

6. The Free State pledged support for Britain in the event of Britain’s security being threatened by another country.

7. The debt of the Free State to Britain, agreed in the 1921 treaty, was written off and a comprehensive free trade agreement between the countries was concluded.

Following the New Treaty, the re-emerged Ulster Volunteer Force threatened outright war with the Free State, and Churchill’s safety was for a time considered at risk from loyalists.

Northern Ireland eventually and reluctantly agreed to abide by the New Treaty in exchange for a substantially increased annual subvention from Westminster. The New Treaty was widely popular in the Free State and seen as paving the way for an all-Ireland republic, since the greatly reduced Northern Ireland statelet was considered unlikely to be a viable economic unit.

Professor McIntyre is confident de Valera would never have agreed to the New Treaty, and that the Free State would have been spared the border guerrilla war that was begun by anti-New Treaty loyalists in 1924 and which continued for over 20 years. “Dev would never have countenanced the sight of Royal Navy ships in Dublin and other Irish ports,” as McIntyre puts it. “He would have considered it a sell-out.”

1925 General Election

After the Dáil’s ratification of the New Treaty in May 1925, Collins called a general election. Anois Inniu, led by Kevin O’Higgins, was fiercely opposed to the New Treaty, accusing him of making Ireland a satellite state of Britain. During the campaign, as violence increased in border areas, a scandal emerged concerning an alleged romance between O’Higgins and Lady Hazel Lavery, a prominent London socialite. In the press frenzy that ensued, O’Higgins, a married man, at first denied the rumours, then abruptly resigned from politics, left Dublin with his family and moved to Co Laois. WT Cosgrave became leader of Anois Inniu, but the damage had been done and Collins’ Sinn Féin won the election with a comfortable majority.

The General at sea

Following the 1929 Wall Street Crash and the onset of the Great Depression, a sharp deterioration in the public finances led to tax increases and a return of high unemployment. Collins was accused of being out of touch and of appointing cronies to positions in the public service.

The election of 1931 was the first time the General, as he was known, had tasted electoral defeat. Cosgrave, now leading the newly launched Fine Gael, formerly Anois Inniu, capitalised on Sinn Féin’s unpopularity and formed a coalition with the Labour Party. Throughout the 1930s, the Cosgrave government continued to benefit from Collins’ trade agreements with the UK and, as a consequence, Ireland was spared the worst of the Depression.

In addition, the presence of Royal Navy personnel in the New Treaty ports undoubtedly contributed to local economies. Professor McIntyre argues that Dev’s stated preference for isolationist economic policies would almost certainly have been to Ireland’s financial detriment in this period. “Dev would have had us stand alone against the world,” he writes, “whatever the cost.”

Collins retired with his family to Kinsale, Co Cork, and took up sailing and road bowling. In August 1933, in Cowes, on the Isle of Wight, he was introduced to Edward Prince of Wales, later King Edward VIII. The following summer, in July 1934, newspapers reported that the prince, along with Mrs Wallace Simpson, an American divorcée rumoured to be the prince’s lover, had visited Kinsale on a yacht, seemingly at Collins’ invitation. He accused the press of inventing the story but when photographs appeared of him socialising with the future king on board the yacht, elements within Sinn Féin, including backbenchers Liam Mellows and Rory O’Connor, became openly critical.

The Irish Republic

In the 1936 election, as the Cosgrave government stood accused of dragging its feet over the transition from Free State to Republic, Sinn Féin under Collins came back into power with a small majority. A cornerstone of its manifesto was an enlarged joint defence arrangement with the UK to confront unrest along the border. A 10-year economic plan was also drawn up by Collins’ young minister for finance, Seán Lemass.

In 1937, Collins achieved de Valera’s abiding dream when the republic at last became a reality. “Dev would surely have smiled down from his heavenly eyrie,” McIntyre writes, “and have claimed the credit, if he could.”

The gathering storm

The 1938 election gave Collins and Sinn Féin an enhanced majority. As the prospect of war with Germany increased, Collins signed a new military pact with Britain that facilitated the establishment of Royal Air Force bases in the west of Ireland. He also assumed direct responsibility for defence. Approaching 50, he was still a vigorous and energetic man, still popular with the electorate, but the presence once again in Ireland of British troops, albeit this time as allies, was strongly resisted by some of the old guard in Sinn Féin, who staged public protests. Collins was adamant and brought in an Emergency Powers Act and military courts to confront his opponents. Over a thousand men were interned in the Curragh, including Mellows and O’Connor, who had become Collins’ most vocal critics.

In May 1941, following the German bombing of Dublin’s North Strand when 28 civilians were killed, Collins attended secret talks in Chequers. A week later, he announced the formation of an Irish Expeditionary Force (IEF) of 600 soldiers to assist Britain in the event of a German invasion. This controversial arrangement, known as the Chequers accord, in addition to a further extension of British military bases in Ireland, was made in exchange for a secret agreement with Churchill to eradicate the Irish border and grant the Republic suzerainty over Northern Ireland. Defending the formation of the IEF in a speech in Cork, Collins said: “Ireland has always stood on the side of justice and will not be found wanting in Europe’s darkest hour.”

A breakout of 100 men from the Curragh internment camp in January 1942, led by Mellows and O’Connor in protest against the IEF, ended a week later in a pitched battle with government troops in Carlow town. Mellows died in the fighting. O’Connor was captured, tried by a military court and, although in ill health, executed in Beggar’s Bush Barracks a week later. To the end he proclaimed his devotion to the memory of de Valera.

Accused of making Ireland a satellite state of Britain: Michael Collins during World War II. Illustration by Harry Burton

Accused of making Ireland a satellite state of Britain: Michael Collins during World War II. Illustration by Harry Burton

D-Day

Collins did not allow the IEF to engage until 1943, and then only in training exercises in Scotland, where the invasion of Europe was being planned. On D-Day, June 6, 1944, the IEF came ashore in Normandy near Ouistreham, codenamed Sword Beach, immediately after the initial landing spearheaded by tanks from the 79th Armoured Division, Royal Engineers. The Irish were later described by Churchill as being “among the most valiant” in the Battle of Normandy.

On D-Day+4, as Allied forces, including the IEF, dug in around the French city of Caen, General Collins arrived in France to review the Irish troops. Photographed by the French press as he disembarked at the Mulberry harbour at Arromanches, he projected a striking image of vitality and command, made all the more poignant by subsequent events that day. Driven in a US jeep towards the front line, enemy fire was drawn and the driver attempted to retreat. According to the driver’s later testimony, Collins refused to allow the vehicle to turn around. Shortly afterwards, at around noon, before he could link up with the IEF, the vehicle came under renewed sniper attack near the village of Épron. General Collins was shot dead.

Allied troops take positions on Sword beach on D-Day. Photo via Getty Images

Allied troops take positions on Sword beach on D-Day. Photo via Getty Images

The aftermath

In January 1945, with Seán Lemass now leader of Sinn Féin, the IEF was recalled and disbanded, reflecting growing discontent in Ireland with the Irish-UK military pact. As details of the Chequers accord leaked out, massive rallies opposed to the agreement took place in Belfast and London. Violence by armed loyalist groups spread across the border as far as Drogheda and a number of bombings occurred in London.

Following the British general election of July 1945, which produced the shock result of a Labour government, the Chequers accord was repudiated by the incoming British government, despite a signed memorandum produced by Dublin. The Ulster Unionist Party had pledged its support to Clement Attlee, the Labour leader, during the 1945 election campaign in exchange for a return of its pre-1924 territory. The original border was confirmed in its entirety and the counties that had been British protectorates since the New Treaty of 1925 were returned to Northern Ireland. Derry was renamed Londonderry.

Sinn Féin was split between those who advocated a renewal of military activity, and those, led by Lemass, who favoured a peaceful solution. In January 1946, as relations between Dublin and Westminster deteriorated, and amid public prayer vigils for peace, Lemass called a snap general election in which he put himself forward as head of a new party, Fianna Fáil.

Lemass, who had already shelved the Emergency Powers Act, now advocated rescinding the New Treaty and closing all British military and naval bases in the Republic within three months. Fianna Fáil won a clear majority, with Fine Gael again returned as the main opposition. Sinn Féin won three seats. Fianna Fáil remained the dominant force in Irish politics for the next 50 years.

“Dev would probably have been content with the final outcome,” writes McIntyre in this lively and entertaining book, “even if he might have achieved the same result by different means.”

History: If Dev Had Lived by Norman McIntyre

Stair Mhaireachtála Press, 360 pages, hardcover €29.99; e-book £12.99

If Dev Had Lived by Norman McIntyre

If Dev Had Lived by Norman McIntyre

‘Freedom is a Land I Cannot See’, a novel by Peter Cunningham, is published by Sandstone Press

© Peter Cunningham 2022