What Generation Z thinks about the world they will inherit

‘Children should be seen and not heard” is an expression we might associate with the Victorian era, but how much do we really listen to them today?

Today’s youngsters are confronted with a range of problems and challenges that previous generations could scarcely imagine: peer pressure on social media, accelerating climate change and, of course, the after-effects of the Covid pandemic. Many are engaged socially, culturally and politically from a young age. So what do they think about the world they will inherit?

The Child Talks initiative aims to find out. Run by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office, the event will be held on November 19 to mark World Children’s Day the following day. In its fourth year, it allows children and teenagers to speak on behalf of their generation, share their hopes and fears and allow adults to see inside their world. In a Ted Talk-style, eight individuals will take to the stage to give speeches on the issues they are passionate about, including gender equality, fast fashion and greater freedom from parental supervision.

The group’s stories represent varied aspects of modern Irish life. Take Darragh Cahill, a 12-year-old who will speak for children with scoliosis. In May, it was reported that waiting lists for life-changing spinal surgery had grown by a third during the pandemic. Labour leader Alan Kelly told RTÉ this week that 172 children were waiting on scoliosis operations. Darragh has had the procedure and experienced the benefits. Now he wants those in power to do more for others like him.

Then there is 16-year-old Precious Rukundo, who started an online baking business during lockdown. She has also been living in direct provision since 2016. Data released in November last year showed 1,789 children were in the controversial system. Precious wants to show them that, despite their situation, they can still follow their dreams.

Children and teenagers like these are this country’s future voters, activists, entrepreneurs, artists and thinkers. They want us to hear them, so let’s hear what they have to say.

Ella O’Donoghue Concannon (17)

Lives in Co Galway and is passionate about farming

Known locally as the ‘agri queen’, Ella wants to change how we see farming. Having spent her life on the farm, she is determined to level the field when it comes to gender.

“I’ve been on the farm since I was six weeks old,” she says. “But I know it’s a very male-dominated industry, and there is a certain cohort of males who have no tolerance for girls being a part of it. I want to change that.”

As part of her Child Talks presentation, she will describe how some harsh words from a male onlooker made her feel too self-conscious to get back on her beloved tractor.

To Ella, a day on the tractor feels like “a day shopping in Galway” for other girls her age.

Being away from her passion was heartbreaking. “It was the tiniest comment that someone made that stopped me driving for three months,” she says. “At the same time, though, I do see why those gender stereotypes are there. For centuries, the males worked the farm, while the females tended to the house and family.

“It’s hard to shake off old habits and ideals. But I think sometimes people forget that when the men were off doing something else, the women milked and fed the cows and prevented the farm from falling apart. The only exception is they didn’t harp on about it. They just got on with it.”

As is common for fellow members of Generation Z (born between the late 1990s and early 2010s), Ella worries about the climate. However, she believes beneficial changes can be made without seriously affecting farming. “The industry is seen in such a bad light,” she says. “I think some of the goals in the [climate action] timeframe are unrealistic, and some suggestions don’t make sense.”

Ella has some advice for budding female farmers. “Don’t ever stop,” she says. “You do what you want to do. Just because someone may say something unkind doesn’t mean you should give up. They are just words. Remember, it’s your dream.”

Precious Rukundo (16)

Lives in Mosney, Co Meath, and started an online baking business during the pandemic

Precious Rukundo, who started a baking business during the pandemic while living in direct provision. Picture by David Conachy

Whatsapp Precious Rukundo, who started a baking business during the pandemic while living in direct provision. Picture by David Conachy

While many young people were indulging in Zoom quizzes and TikTok dances throughout lockdown, direct provision resident Precious Rukundo was building a business.

“I was always baking small things like cupcakes, but then my birthday was taking place during lockdown, and we couldn’t order a cake, so I decided to do it myself,” she explains. “I picked up some baking books my mum had and watched some YouTube videos and I set to work. Then my mum’s friends would come for tea and try my creations.”

Now with an online business called Precious Bakes, she is balancing school with a burgeoning career. Precious says starting a business has taught her patience. “I’m telling you now, I was not as patient when I was younger,” she says. “But I’ve slowly learned it. When you have patience, everything will work out for you, and you will stick with your strategy. If you don’t, things get messy.”

It’s a quality that Precious has had to master because of her environment. She and her mother, Sedurida, came to Ireland from Malawi in 2016 to seek asylum and find a safer life away from Sedurida’s abusive relationship. Both have been in the Mosney direct provision centre since.

“It is a waiting game,” Precious says. “If you don’t have the skill of waiting, you will struggle. I know people who have returned to their home countries because they couldn’t hang on any longer.”

Despite the prolonged stay at the centre, Precious says the community is strong and helps her through. “Everybody supports each other,” she says. “There are a few people here with businesses too, and we always lend a hand.”

She and her mother have recently been granted permission to remain in Ireland, meaning the pair can make plans for the first time in years.

Precious hopes her story will be a source of inspiration for others in direct provision. “Despite your situation, you can achieve your dream,” she says. “Keep an open mindset. Be patient. I want to give them hope and to know that I have gone through the same thing.”



Dariusz Konefal (16)

Lives in Co Longford and is passionate about climate change

'We want action': Dariusz Konefal will be talking about climate change. Picture by Shelley Corcoran

Whatsapp ‘We want action’: Dariusz Konefal will be talking about climate change. Picture by Shelley Corcoran

Dariusz says the pandemic gave us a false sense of security around climate change. “We heard stories of waters running clear in the canals of Venice, and we presumed we were solving our environmental problems by taking a few weeks off,” he says. “I didn’t feel comfortable with the narrative.”

Members of Gen Z often accuse millennials and boomers of ruining the world and leaving them with a dying planet. Dariusz explains this dark humour is a coping mechanism and protects them from the harsh reality of the 21st century. “We are terrified, but it makes it easier to deal with,” he says. “In reality, though, while we aren’t angry with the generations before us, we are incredibly frustrated at politicians and decision-makers. We want action. And I think my generation can change the world not because we can but because we have to.”

Darragh Cahill (12)

Lives in Co Kilkenny and is passionate about soccer

Darragh Cahill is going to talk about what it is like to live with scoliosis in Ireland

Whatsapp Darragh Cahill is going to talk about what it is like to live with scoliosis in Ireland

Darragh is fighting fit and healthy like most boys his age. But it wasn’t always the case: until he had surgery, his life was limited by scoliosis (sideways curvature of the spine).

“I’m going to be talking about what it’s like to live with scoliosis in Ireland and how surgery can be life-changing,” he says of his Child Talks presentation. “There are children on surgery waiting lists who need access to care. I must speak about it.”

Growing up, he never let his condition overshadow him. “I always knew I had it,” he says. “I’ve grown up with it. I’ve had years of treatment. I just got on with it, and you learn to live with it.”

Surgery improved his quality of life immensely. “I sleep better, I can breathe easier, and I have more energy,” he says. “Afterwards, I was in a lot of pain, but I started to feel better quite quickly.”

An avid Chelsea supporter, many of his dreams are tied up in the beautiful game, but travel is also on his mind. “I want to travel the world when I grow up,” he says. “I can’t wait to visit Paris and see the Eiffel Tower.”

His advice to other young people with scoliosis is: “Don’t think about it. If you overthink, it becomes something that holds you back,” he says. “Live life to the fullest, and if you do need surgery, fight for it and don’t worry about it. It will all be worth it in the end. I promise.”

Molly (11 ) and Bobby Chapple (10)

From Galway live in Sweden and want to help parents trust their children

Molly and Bobby Chapple want parents to loosen their grip

Whatsapp Molly and Bobby Chapple want parents to loosen their grip

Molly and Bobby want parents to have a little faith. “Our story for Child Talks is about children, freedom and being able to cycle around on our own,” Molly says. Her brother Bobby thinks parents sometimes need to loosen their grip on the reins. “Adults think everything is much more dangerous than it is,” he says. “But this holds us back from having responsibility and means we are often just stuck in our house.”

Originally from Galway city, the siblings now live in Sweden with their family. The household doesn’t have a car, so cycling is the primary mode of transport. Thankfully, they love the activity. “It’s just so handy because you can travel to so many places on a bike,” Molly says. “It’s fun and relaxing.”

Having lived in Sweden for the past 11 months, the pair experienced a pandemic of two halves. One was spent in Ireland with strict restrictions and the other in their new home where Covid rules never became severe. They took it all in their stride but found that virtual school was not what they expected.

“It’s so funny because when I was physically at school, I always thought about how cool home-schooling would be,” Molly says. “But in the end, it was so much harder, and it was more work than actually going to school.”

Both are determined to help parents develop trust in their kids. “If no one talks about it, the problems are never going to be solved,” Molly says.

Meanwhile, Bobby has some practical advice for parents with fears about cycling. “Teach your kids the rules of the road,” he says. “If you are worried about traffic lights, campaign to get better ones or start up a cycling club. There are lots of good things you can do.”

‘There were girls and boys younger than me working in sweatshop factories’

Anjelica Foley (18)

From Co Wicklow is trying to embrace ­sustainable fashion

Student Anjelica Foley from Arklow, Co Wicklow. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Whatsapp Student Anjelica Foley from Arklow, Co Wicklow. Photo by Steve Humphreys

In a world filled with influencers and a ‘see now, buy now’ shopping ethos, avoiding fast fashion as a teenager is hard. For Anjelica , moving away from certain outlets is a process. “I’m not perfect,” she says. “But I am trying to choose better options and live a greener life. I think you could say I’m sustainable-in-progress.”

Anjelica realised fast fashion was harmful after researching the matter. “I was horrified when I found out,” she says. “In transition year, we watched [the documentary film] The True Cost which exposed the industry, and I couldn’t stop thinking about it.

“There were girls and boys younger than me working in these sweatshop factories in harsh conditions with little to no pay. How could I justify buying a T-shirt that cost €5 and was made by someone who could have been my peer?”

Anjelica feels the situation will be worsened by social media and ‘haul culture’ — where shoppers show off their latest purchases online. “Celebrities I look up to have brand deals with the clothing firms, and while it’s harder to influence me, there are girls who want to emulate every move of these stars,” she says. “And if they are spending hundreds of euro worth of fast fashion clothing, their naive followers will do the same.”

Being 18 can be a time to find yourself, especially when it comes to fashion. Anjelica is attempting to balance this desire with her wish to be environmentally conscious. “I’m trying to buy less,” she says. “I also don’t have the income to buy a lot, so I’m rewearing as much as I can and throwing out less. And as I get older, I find myself becoming less drawn to trends, which is what fast fashion is all about.”

For more details on Child Talks, visit oco.ie