‘What dreams are made of’ – thousands turn up in Navan to welcome All-Ireland champions Meath home

If dreams can come true and magic is a possibility, then Meath’s All Ireland winning homecoming was a place of enchantment for little girls aspiring to be just like their heroes.

With their hair tied back in green and yellow bands - devoted fans of the All Ireland Meath women’s team - defied the rain to bask in sporting history.

They took their places on their mothers and fathers’ shoulders and tried to get as close as possible to Meath captain Shauna Ennis and star players Vikki Wall and Orlagh Lally, among others.

Waving their flags in the air against the grey sky, the homecoming crowd in Navan, Co Meath, were experiencing technicolour memories to last a lifetime.

Music blasted from huge speakers and a large screen allowed every child to see their heroes, lined out on a stage attached to a truck.

Player Orla Byrne reached for her phone to look up lyrics. She sang Irish folk song Will Ye Go, Lassie Go and the crowd joined in.

The players admitted this day too, was something they’d relish for as long as they live.

Niamh O’Sullivan, a 32-year-old primary school teacher, described the two-in-a-row win and homecoming as “magical.”

Niamh told the Irish Independent: “To see so many people attend the All Ireland, to see the crowds today, it’s just incredible,” she added.

“This is what dreams are made of. I have been here playing since 2008 and I came back again in 2016. This was a dream I’d had for a very, very long time.

“I always dreamed we’d make it to Croker, I always dreamed we’d win an All Ireland but for us to achieve this dream twice in a row, well, that is magical.”

Captain Shauna Ennis, 28, a primary school teacher at Kilcloon National School in Harristown, Co Meath, said: “There are no words. To look around and see the crowd, little girls and little boys and their mothers and fathers, it’s just amazing.

“Children from my class were in the crowd to see us. I never thought this could happen again.

“We’re going to enjoy this, savour it and yes, we will be having a big party.”

For months Meath manager Eamonn Murray joked he’d ensured the players, mostly in their 20s, had drunk only MiWadi and avoided deserts.

Training and maintaining top fitness was, after all, what helped this inspirational squad beat Kerry in Croke Park on Sunday.

Many within the team had doubted they could win an All Ireland even once, let alone twice in a row.

However, now, as the rain failed to punish this elated crowd, it seemed to anything was possible - even, perhaps, magic. And three is, of course, a magic number.

“We aren’t going to talk about what’s next just yet,” Shauna said, smiling. “Today we have thousands watching our homecoming,” she added. “And yesterday (Sunday) we had over 46,000 at Croke Park.

“That’s the same some men’s games attract. That’s something very special. Things are getting better and better.”

Vikki Wall, 24, a champion on the field, who attracts superstar status in Co Meath, stopped to pose for photographs with two young girls, before admitting she was still pinching herself the team had achieved the double.

But inevitably a sportswoman of such talent won’t stick around too long.

Vikki, from Dunboyne, Co Meath, who works in human resources and teammate Orlagh Lally, are off to play AFLW, elite women’s Australian Rules Football.

“I’m flying out to Melbourne on Friday,” Vikki said. “I will miss this,” she said, smiling and purveying all she and this squad had created.

“This is what we’re here for,” she added, looking down at the children she’d just posed for a photograph with.

“It’s unreal. Families are out to see us and it’s lashing rain. I always hoped we could do it but to do it once was amazing, to do it twice, it’s just incredible for us.”

Orlagh Lally took a step back on the crowded stage fixed to a truck, to look down at the crowd. She too is set to jet off to play for Fremantle Dockers in Perth.

The player, who turned 21 on Thursday, beamed as the crowd sang Happy Birthday to her. She has vowed to return with Vikki if the team were to try for three in a row next year.

“I’ve had a ball,” Orlagh said, despite sporting a black eye. Not even this war wound could stop her beaming. “It was worth it,” she said.

“It hurts but I can deal with it. I’m kind of in shock still, I’m just trying to take this all in. It means so much to me.”

Orlagh thanked her teammates, manager, coach and the entire backroom team, who’d helped the Royals gain the edge over the Kingdom.

As the showers turned into torrential rain, the team made their way to a nearby coach and waved goodbye to their adoring young fans, those little girls who one day might just be standing in their place.